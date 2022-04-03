https://sputniknews.com/20220403/princess-beatrice-shocked-to-know-businessman-accused-of-fraud-sent-almost-1-mln-for-her-wedding-1094444624.html

Princess Beatrice Shocked to Know Businessman Accused of Fraud Sent Almost $1 Mln for Her Wedding

Princess Beatrice Shocked to Know Businessman Accused of Fraud Sent Almost $1 Mln for Her Wedding

It was reported last week that Prince Andrew and his family members received over £1 million from Selman Turk, a businessman who is being sued by a Turkish... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-03T20:27+0000

2022-04-03T20:27+0000

2022-04-03T20:41+0000

prince andrew

princess beatrice of york

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/20/1078242049_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_33f39fb81166859fd54d7821343bfd36.jpg

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew, has said she was "blindsided" as it became known that an alleged fraudster provided a £750,000 "wedding gift" (over $983,000) for her back in 2020, the Daily Mail reported. Citing a friend of the princess, the report noted she "knew nothing about this" and was utterly shocked.Documents from a complex fraud case, published last week suggested that businessman Selman Turk transferred the gift to the Coutts bank account of Prince Andrew ahead of the ceremony. At the same time, Beatrice's sister Eugenie was paid £25,000 ($32,000) while their mother Sarah Ferguson, received £225,000 ($295,000) from him for work that she had carried out for a US firm called Pegasus Group Holdings. As for the Duke of York, he received a separate sum of £350,000 ($393,000) the report claims.Turk, who is an ex-Goldman Sachs banker, is being sued by Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a millionairess from Turkey who said the businessman helped manage her financial affairs. Isbilen stated that Turk had been "dishonestly and systematically" abusing her trust and accused Turk of stealing £40 million from her. This sum includes £750,000: according to Isbilen, who fled from Turkey to Britain after her husband was arrested in 2015, Turk falsely told her the payment was meant for Prince Andrew, so he would help her obtain a new passport.The Duke of York has now returned the £750,000 to the millionaire, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by him or his daughter, reports have stressed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

prince andrew, princess beatrice of york, fraud