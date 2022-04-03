International
BREAKING: Pakistani PM Khan Suggests President to Dissolve Parliament as No-Confidence Motion Rejected
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/pakistani-parliament-rejects-no-confidence-move-to-oust-prime-minister-imran-khan-1094438208.html
The Pakistani opposition voiced a plans for a no-confidence vote against Khan on a 26-point plan, citing, among other things, a significant surge in prices...
The parliament of Pakistan rejected a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday. Deputy speaker Qasim Suri suspended the motion to initiate a no-confidence vote against Khan due to "foreign interference" in Pakistan's internal affairs. The politician stressed that the motion filed by the opposition ran counter to Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution on loyalty to the state and adherence to the constitution.Khan backed the decision and urged Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections.According to federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the motion was a "conspiracy" to topple the Imran Khan government, and it was "hatched" by Nawaz Sharif, the ex-Pakistani prime minister. He said the removal of the current cabinet was meant to change Pakistan's "independent foreign policy".
pakistan, imran khan, no confidence motion

Pakistani PM Khan Suggests President to Dissolve Parliament as No-Confidence Motion Rejected

07:31 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 03.04.2022)
The Pakistani opposition voiced a plans for a no-confidence vote against Khan on a 26-point plan, citing, among other things, a significant surge in prices, which resulted in protests across the country.
The parliament of Pakistan rejected a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday. Deputy speaker Qasim Suri suspended the motion to initiate a no-confidence vote against Khan due to "foreign interference" in Pakistan's internal affairs. The politician stressed that the motion filed by the opposition ran counter to Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution on loyalty to the state and adherence to the constitution.
Khan backed the decision and urged Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections.

"I congratulate the nation as one of the biggest conspiracies against Pakistan failed today. They (foreign hands) failed in ousting an elected government of 220 million people", Khan said in a statement.

According to federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the motion was a "conspiracy" to topple the Imran Khan government, and it was "hatched" by Nawaz Sharif, the ex-Pakistani prime minister. He said the removal of the current cabinet was meant to change Pakistan's "independent foreign policy".
