Pakistani PM Khan Suggests President to Dissolve Parliament as No-Confidence Motion Rejected

The Pakistani opposition voiced a plans for a no-confidence vote against Khan on a 26-point plan, citing, among other things, a significant surge in prices... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

The parliament of Pakistan rejected a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday. Deputy speaker Qasim Suri suspended the motion to initiate a no-confidence vote against Khan due to "foreign interference" in Pakistan's internal affairs. The politician stressed that the motion filed by the opposition ran counter to Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution on loyalty to the state and adherence to the constitution.Khan backed the decision and urged Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections.According to federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the motion was a "conspiracy" to topple the Imran Khan government, and it was "hatched" by Nawaz Sharif, the ex-Pakistani prime minister. He said the removal of the current cabinet was meant to change Pakistan's "independent foreign policy".

