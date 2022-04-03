https://sputniknews.com/20220403/pakistan-supreme-court-halts-imran-khans-decision-to-dissolve-national-assembly-until-final-order-1094444819.html
pakistan
imran khan
supreme court
no confidence motion
pakistan people's party
In a significant observation that may turn the tide against Imran Khan, Pakistan's apex court on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president following the rejection of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly will be subject to the court's ruling.However, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial refused to suspend the National Assembly Speaker's ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.The chief justice said that the Supreme Court could rule over the National Assembly proceedings up to a certain extent.The National Assembly speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution after the opposition claimed the support of 198 members in the house; enough to oust Khan from his post. Article 5 states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen."In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the speaker's decision saved the country from a big foreign (US) conspiracy that aimed to oust him from office. He has offered no evidence to support his claims, and American officials have denied the allegations.Stunned opposition dubbed the decision an "unprecedented" and "blatant violation" of Pakistan's Constitution.The court has issued notices to all the respondents, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The matter will be heard tomorrow, 4 April.
pakistan, imran khan, supreme court, no confidence motion, pakistan people's party
Pakistan Supreme Court Halts Imran Khan's Decision to Dissolve National Assembly Until Final Order
Pakistan's united opposition reached the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the decision dissolving the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. The Imran Khan government prevented a no-confidence vote to oust him in the fourth year of his term.
In a significant observation that may turn the tide against Imran Khan, Pakistan's apex court on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president following the rejection of the no-confidence motion
in the National Assembly will be subject to the court's ruling.
However, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial refused to suspend the National Assembly Speaker's ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"No one will take unconstitutional action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure peace and order," the bench said.
The chief justice said that the Supreme Court could rule over the National Assembly proceedings up to a certain extent.
The National Assembly speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution after the opposition claimed the support of 198 members in the house; enough to oust Khan from his post. Article 5 states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen."
In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the speaker's decision saved the country from a big foreign (US) conspiracy that aimed to oust him from office. He has offered no evidence to support his claims, and American officials have denied the allegations.
Stunned opposition dubbed the decision an "unprecedented" and "blatant violation" of Pakistan's Constitution.
The court has issued notices to all the respondents, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The matter will be heard tomorrow, 4 April.