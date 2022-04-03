https://sputniknews.com/20220403/pakistan-supreme-court-halts-imran-khans-decision-to-dissolve-national-assembly-until-final-order-1094444819.html

Pakistan Supreme Court Halts Imran Khan's Decision to Dissolve National Assembly Until Final Order

In a significant observation that may turn the tide against Imran Khan, Pakistan's apex court on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president following the rejection of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly will be subject to the court's ruling.However, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial refused to suspend the National Assembly Speaker's ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.The chief justice said that the Supreme Court could rule over the National Assembly proceedings up to a certain extent.The National Assembly speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution after the opposition claimed the support of 198 members in the house; enough to oust Khan from his post. Article 5 states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen."In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the speaker's decision saved the country from a big foreign (US) conspiracy that aimed to oust him from office. He has offered no evidence to support his claims, and American officials have denied the allegations.Stunned opposition dubbed the decision an "unprecedented" and "blatant violation" of Pakistan's Constitution.The court has issued notices to all the respondents, including Pakistani President Arif Alvi and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The matter will be heard tomorrow, 4 April.

