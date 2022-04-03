International
us, michelle obama, vice president

New Ex-Veep in Town? Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Michelle Obama Former Vice-President

18:44 GMT 03.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSONFormer first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on September 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on September 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSON
Just to make things clear: Michelle Obama, who has never been America's vice-president, was First Lady from 2009 to 2017 while her husband Barack Obama was commander-in-chief. It was Joe Biden himself who was second-in-command while Obama was POTUS.
US President Joe Biden confused Michelle Obama's titles when speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday.
During his speech, Biden was praising his wife, Jill, for her work with the Joining Forces initiative. However, he then mixed up all the first ladies and vice-presidents.
"And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with the Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice-president and now carries on," he said.
The White House posted his remarks with a correction from "she" to "I" - which is, of course, a lot nearer the truth, as it was Biden who was vice-president when Barack Obama was incumbent in the White House, rather than his wife Michelle.
The gaffe did not go unnoticed by merciless social media users, who panned the US president for yet another blunder in a public speech.
© Photo : Twitter / @IseetheblacksunScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Iseetheblacksun
© Photo : Twitter / @thebradfordfileScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @thebradfordfile
© Photo : Twitter / @TheLeoTerrellScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @TheLeoTerrell
The Michelle Obama gaffe is consistent with the recent catalogue of Biden's mix-ups and off-script remarks. Earlier in March, the US president happened to reveal that American soldiers are training Ukrainian troops in Poland. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". The White House had to backtrack quickly on his statements, clarifying that the US soldiers were not training their Ukrainian counterparts in Poland, nor does Washington back regime change in Russia.
