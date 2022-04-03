LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbass Civilians, LPR Ombudsperson Says

Lugansk Militia to Inform International Community of Ukraine's War Crimes

The Lugansk People’s Republic plans to inform international rights campaigns of crimes committed in the territory by Ukrainian troops during eight years of war, its ombudswoman told Sputnik.

"Everything recorded by the ombudsperson's office will be sent to the [republic’s] prosecutor general’s office and to all international organisations", Victoria Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

She said the trove of evidence against Ukraine included both witness statements and materials of criminal investigations opened into Ukraine’s war crimes after it launched a military operation against Lugansk militias in 2014.

Lugansk authorities welcome the proposal to set up an international criminal tribunal to look into the Ukrainian offensive, Serdyukova said, adding that many neutral countries would agree to take part in it.