LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbass Civilians, LPR Ombudsperson Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbass Civilians, LPR Ombudsperson Says
On 24 February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following an appeal from the Donbass...
donbass
russia
ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbass Civilians, LPR Ombudsperson Says

05:50 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 03.04.2022)
On 24 February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following an appeal from the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine. In the meantime, Russia has delivered a new batch of humanitarian aid for people of Donbass and Ukraine, sending 665 tonnes of food, building materials, and items to cover basic needs.
In total, Russia has delivered around 11,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the region amid the operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:22 GMT 03.04.2022
Moscow-Kiev Talks to Resume on Monday, Experts to Continue Work on Agreement, Russian Chief Negotiator Medinsky Says
06:05 GMT 03.04.2022
LPR Has Filed 689 Complaints With ECHR Accusing Ukraine of War Crimes, Ombudsperson Says
The European Court of Human Rights ignored all 689 complaints filed against Ukraine by the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past eight years, LPR ombudswoman Victoria Serdyukova told Sputnik.

"As of February, we have prepared 950 complaints and filed 689 of them to the European Court of Human Rights but, unfortunately, none of them has been considered", Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

06:01 GMT 03.04.2022
Lugansk Militia to Inform International Community of Ukraine's War Crimes
The Lugansk People’s Republic plans to inform international rights campaigns of crimes committed in the territory by Ukrainian troops during eight years of war, its ombudswoman told Sputnik.

"Everything recorded by the ombudsperson's office will be sent to the [republic’s] prosecutor general’s office and to all international organisations", Victoria Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

She said the trove of evidence against Ukraine included both witness statements and materials of criminal investigations opened into Ukraine’s war crimes after it launched a military operation against Lugansk militias in 2014.
Lugansk authorities welcome the proposal to set up an international criminal tribunal to look into the Ukrainian offensive, Serdyukova said, adding that many neutral countries would agree to take part in it.
05:57 GMT 03.04.2022
Russian Parliament to Debate Criminal Liability for Following Western Sanctions
Russian lawmakers have proposed legal changes that seek to criminalize actions within the country's territory taken in support of Western sanctions, Senator Andrei Klishas said on Sunday.

"I and my State Duma colleagues have finalised a motion to amend the Criminal Code for following the restrictions… and will submit it on Monday. We expect the State Duma to debate it urgently", the senator in charge of the upper house's committee on constitutional legislation wrote on Telegram.

05:56 GMT 03.04.2022
Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbas Civilians - LPR Ombudswoman
Militants from Ukrainian nationalist battalions are taking humanitarian aid away from civilians in Donbass, Victoria Serdyukova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told Sputnik.

"Sometimes cars with this humanitarian aid arrive from the territory of Ukraine. Under shelling, people come to the part of the city where the humanitarian convoy will be located. Members of nationalist battalions arrive there with weapons in their hands, and they forbid them to receive this humanitarian aid. They take it for themselves. This is not an isolated case," Serdyukova said.

She added that nationalists and Ukrainian security forces have been driving people out of basements and bomb shelters in Donbass cities that are still under the control of Kiev forces.

"...they did not hesitate to force them [civilians] to leave the basements, they were forced to go up to the upper floors, to the apartments," Serdyukova told Sputnik.

