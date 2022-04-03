https://sputniknews.com/20220403/kiev-territorial-defence-fighters-in-bucha-were-allowed-to-shoot-anyone-not-wearing-blue-bandages-1094446000.html

Video: Kiev Territorial Defence in Bucha Given Green Light to Shoot Those Not Wearing Blue Bandage

On Sunday, Moscow denied accusations that Russian troops committed "war crimes" in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, saying that scenes with corpses from the city... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Amid the accusations against Russia, a video said to be released yesterday by the leader of Kiev’s territorial defence, Sergei “Botsman” Korotkih, titled “BOTSMAN BOYS' work in Bucha”, resurfaced on the web. The video shows an exchange between the so-called “Botsman boys”. According to what can be heard in the video, the fighters of Kiev’s territorial defence were given the ok to shoot any man who was not wearing a blue bandage - a sign that identifies a person as a Ukrainian.The people in the video are heard saying:Over the past 24 hours, photos and video footage have been published by Ukraine purportedly showing "evidence" of the Russia forces' "war crimes" in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. In particular, the footage allegedly showed corpses of civilians lying in the streets of the city, with Ukraine and the West accusing Russian troops of being responsible for the killings. At the same time, clips from the city show several bodies with white bandages - something which identifies them as Russians - or without any bandages at all. The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that photos and video footage published by Ukraine allegedly proving the Russian forces' crimes in the town of Bucha are yet another provocation, "just like what happened in Mariupol with the maternity hospital as well as in other cities."The Russian Defence Ministry's statement came in the wake of a slew of allegations that Russian troops allegedly had committed mass killings of civilians in Bucha, with footage circulating on western media showing bodies strewn across the streets. People were allegedly buried in mass graves, with some corpses said to have had their hands and legs tied before being shot. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a "deliberate massacre", and President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was committing "genocide". Many western countries, including Germany, the United States, France and Poland, condemned the "war crimes" in Bucha.

