Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein Renounces Title
In this file photo taken on April 17, 2012 shows Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein, president of the Royal Aero Sports Club of Jordan, carries a parachute during a media event to announce the launch of "Skydive Jordan", in the Wadi Rum desert. - A top former Jordanian royal aide was among several suspects arrested on April 3, 2021, as the army cautioned Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of King Abdullah II against damaging the country's security.
Hamzah bin Hussein was named Jordan's Crown Prince on his father's death in 1999, holding the position until his half-brother King Abdullah II withdrew the title in 2004. Since April 2021, Hamzah is believed to have been under house arrest.
Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein has decided to renounce his title of prince, according to a statement from him released on Sunday.
Last year, Hamzah accused the Jordanian government of corruption, with his accusation being described by the authorities as a conspiracy to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-backed plot.
In April 2021, King Abdullah II put his half-brother Hamzah under house arrest. Earlier in March 2022, Hamzah said he met his half-brother and "took responsibility for his actions and offences towards Jordan and His Majesty over the past years, including the incidents that followed in the sedition case".
Hamzah was sidelined as heir to the throne in 2004, when Abdullah II unseated him as Crown Prince and named his own son, Prince Hussein, as next in line to the throne instead.