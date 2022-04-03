https://sputniknews.com/20220403/jordanian-prince-hamzah-bin-al-hussein-renounces-title-1094445199.html

Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein Renounces Title

Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein Renounces Title

Hamzah bin Hussein was named Jordan's Crown Prince on his father's death in 1999, holding the position until his half-brother King Abdullah II withdrew the... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein has decided to renounce his title of prince, according to a statement from him released on Sunday.Last year, Hamzah accused the Jordanian government of corruption, with his accusation being described by the authorities as a conspiracy to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-backed plot.In April 2021, King Abdullah II put his half-brother Hamzah under house arrest. Earlier in March 2022, Hamzah said he met his half-brother and "took responsibility for his actions and offences towards Jordan and His Majesty over the past years, including the incidents that followed in the sedition case".Hamzah was sidelined as heir to the throne in 2004, when Abdullah II unseated him as Crown Prince and named his own son, Prince Hussein, as next in line to the throne instead.

jordan

