Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Declares 'Great Victory' in General Election
21:04 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 21:37 GMT 03.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledges cheering supporters during an election night rally in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Early partial results in Hungary's national election are showing a strong lead for the right-wing party of pro-Putin nationalist Orban as he seeks a fourth consecutive term.
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Being updated
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was projected to win a fourth consecutive term on Sunday as polls showed that the ruling Fidesz party and its junior party, the Hungarian Christian Democrats, were on track to retain its two-thirds supermajority by winning 133 seats in the 199-member parliament.
With more than 36.3% of votes counted, Viktor Orbán, Hungary's sitting prime minister, has declared an early victory in the country's general election.
Orbán's projected victory comes alongside polls showing that the ruling conservative government and its junior party will likely retain the parliament supermajority that has allowed the country to become an "illiberal democracy" during the prime minister's 12-year reign.
"Dear friends, this victory will also remain unforgettable for the rest of our lives," Orbán said, "because there were a lot of those that we needed to fight against: the ‘left’ at home, the ‘international left’ abroad, the Brussels bureaucrats, all the financial institutions of the Soros empire, the international media, and actually even the Ukrainian president
Early reports show that support for the right-wing nationalist party is stronger than it was four years ago in Hungary's 106 individual constituencies.
Strana Fidesz získala ústavní většinu, je ještě silnější než před čtyřmi lety. Viktor Orbán děkuje příznivcům. @iROZHLAScz @Radiozurnal1 @CRoPlus pic.twitter.com/YKbyCKa1Jf— Pavlína Nečásková (@PavlnaNeskov) April 3, 2022
Péter Márki-Zay, leader of the United for Hungary opposition bloc, acknowledged defeat in the general election shortly after the prime minister claimed victory.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.