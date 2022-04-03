https://sputniknews.com/20220403/hungarian-prime-minister-declares-great-victory-in-general-election-1094449030.html

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Declares 'Great Victory' in General Election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was projected to win a fourth consecutive term on Sunday as polls showed that the ruling Fidesz party and its junior...

With more than 36.3% of votes counted, Viktor Orbán, Hungary's sitting prime minister, has declared an early victory in the country's general election.Orbán's projected victory comes alongside polls showing that the ruling conservative government and its junior party will likely retain the parliament supermajority that has allowed the country to become an "illiberal democracy" during the prime minister's 12-year reign. Early reports show that support for the right-wing nationalist party is stronger than it was four years ago in Hungary's 106 individual constituencies. Péter Márki-Zay, leader of the United for Hungary opposition bloc, acknowledged defeat in the general election shortly after the prime minister claimed victory. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

