Huge Queues at UK Ports, Airports as Travellers Try to Escape for Easter Holidays

Heathrow and Manchester airports struggled with huge queues over the weekend as Brits rushed to travel during the Easter holidays, the Daily Mail reported, citing accounts of beleaguered travellers stuck for hours at check-ins, sometimes in poorly ventilated rooms filled to "near capacity".Check-ins lasted around three hours at Manchester Airport on Sunday with Heathrow airport facing similar difficulties earlier. Queues at the latter are believed to have returned to normal levels since Saturday, the Daily Mail added. Some of the passengers had to wait for an hour for their plane to take off after they had boarded.The main cause of the backlogs at the airports are believed to be an influx of travellers because of the holidays, although staff shortages reportedly contributed to the issue.Some of the British seaports, namely Dover, faced similar issues, partly for the same reason – an abundance of Brits hoping to cross the Channel as they leave the country for the Easter break. The head of the British Ports Association, Richard Ballantyne, has admitted that the Port of Dover had suffered severe delays in ferry departures and traffic chaos outside the port, but insisted that the situation has improved.However, passengers still might have to wait between six and eight hours before they can depart, Ballantyne revealed, adding that it was not a "good position". He stressed that the situation might last for several more days, but admitted that he could not say exactly when the queues would end.As well as an influx of travellers, several other factors were blamed for the delays, such as poor weather in the Channel. Additionally, P&O ferries, a major maritime UK transport business, has suspended operations to "secure the long-term viability" of the firm after a scandal related to the sudden sacking of 800 employees.The road blockages around the Port of Dover were also purportedly exacerbated by the new traffic rules for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the area that allow HGVs to use one side of the M20 highway, while cars are redirected to the opposite side in a contraflow system.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

