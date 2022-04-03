https://sputniknews.com/20220403/how-prince-andrew-met-turkish-fraud-who-paid-him-more-than-1mln-report-reveals-1094444392.html

How Prince Andrew Met Turkish 'Fraud' Who Paid Him More Than £1Mln, Report Reveals

It was Tarek Kaituni, a Libyan gun smuggler, who introduced Prince Andrew to an alleged Turkish fraud, Selman Turk, who is alleged to have paid the Duke and other members of the UK royal family more than £1 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.Kaituni introduced the two during a surprise birthday party for Sarah, the Duchess of York, and Turk was the one who partly financed the surprise birthday party where the meeting occurred, according to the report.The Duke met Turk in the summer of 2019, and then in December that year, Turk entertained both Prince Andrew and Kaituni to his house for dinner. Since their introduction, Turk is believed to have paid more than £1 million to Prince Andrew himself, along with £250,000 to the Duchess and £25,000 to their daughter Princess Eugenie.At present, Turk is accused of carrying out an international £40 million fraud, of which his payments to the UK royals are considered a part. Turk has denied the allegation, and, although there has been no trial, the case is continuing.Princess Eugenie described the payments as "gifts from a long-standing family friend to assist with the cost of a surprise party for my mother, Sarah, Duchess of York’s 60th birthday".The friendship between Kaituni and the Duke of York began in 2005, with the gun smuggler said to have introduced Andrew (then-trade envoy to Britain) to Sakher El Materi, the "notoriously corrupt" son-in-law of deposed Tunisian president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Kaituni also reportedly arranged a meeting between the Duke and late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2008.According to The Daily Mail, Prince Andrew repaid the cash received from Turk after the wife of Nebahat Evyap Isbilen (a Turkish billionaire whom Turk is alleged to have robbed) alleged that the Duke received dirty money.Spokesmen for Prince Andrew refused to comment "on an ongoing legal matter" when contacted by the outlet.

