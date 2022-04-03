https://sputniknews.com/20220403/foreign-intel-agent-planning-assassination-attempt-against-president-detained-in-kazakhstan---nsc-1094435124.html

Foreign Intel Agent Planning Assassination Attempt Against President Detained in Kazakhstan - NSC

So far, the Kazakh authorities have not specified where the suspect is from. According to preliminary reports, the agent had a sniper rifle, a large sum of... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

The National Security Committee also noted that the detained agent was pushing anti-Russian propaganda and inciting anti-Russia sentiment on the internet.The Central Asian country suffered from a wave of riots earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of at least 230 people. The outburst of violence forced President Tokayev to request assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), with peacekeepers securing strategic facilities in the country, while Kazakh authorities quelled the riots.

