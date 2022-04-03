International
Foreign Intel Agent Planning Assassination Attempt Against President Detained in Kazakhstan - NSC
Foreign Intel Agent Planning Assassination Attempt Against President Detained in Kazakhstan - NSC
So far, the Kazakh authorities have not specified where the suspect is from. According to preliminary reports, the agent had a sniper rifle, a large sum of... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
The National Security Committee also noted that the detained agent was pushing anti-Russian propaganda and inciting anti-Russia sentiment on the internet.The Central Asian country suffered from a wave of riots earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of at least 230 people. The outburst of violence forced President Tokayev to request assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), with peacekeepers securing strategic facilities in the country, while Kazakh authorities quelled the riots.
Foreign Intel Agent Planning Assassination Attempt Against President Detained in Kazakhstan - NSC

04:43 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 03.04.2022)
So far, the Kazakh authorities have not specified where the suspect is from. According to preliminary reports, the agent had a sniper rifle, a large sum of money, and some drugs.

"On 25 March 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan, the counterintelligence of the National Security Committee detained a foreign intelligence agent, a citizen of Republic 'A', who was planning the assassination of the president of Kazakhstan and a number of high-ranking civil servants", the authorities stated.

The National Security Committee also noted that the detained agent was pushing anti-Russian propaganda and inciting anti-Russia sentiment on the internet.
The Central Asian country suffered from a wave of riots earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of at least 230 people. The outburst of violence forced President Tokayev to request assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), with peacekeepers securing strategic facilities in the country, while Kazakh authorities quelled the riots.
