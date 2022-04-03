https://sputniknews.com/20220403/death-toll-from-flash-floods-landslides-in-rio-de-janeiro-rises-to-14---reports-1094432845.html

Death Toll From Flash Floods, Landslides in Rio de Janeiro Rises to 14 - Reports

Death Toll From Flash Floods, Landslides in Rio de Janeiro Rises to 14 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Over a dozen people have died as a result of heavy rains in the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil that resulted in flooding and... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-03T01:15+0000

2022-04-03T01:15+0000

2022-04-03T01:12+0000

landslides

brazil

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371007_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_17e3a5ed7aa66e5f3129a2e5af705735.jpg

The death toll currently stands at 14, while at least five people are missing, the G1 news portal reported on Saturday. There are reportedly eight children among the dead.El Financiero said citing local authorities that a mother and six of her children are among the fatalities.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Saturday that the federal government was deploying military aircraft to help with the rescue efforts in Rio de Janeiro.More rain is expected in the Rio de Janeiro area in the coming days, according to forecasts cited by Brazilian media.Heavy rains and flash floods hit the state of Rio de Janeiro earlier this week. In February, heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides killed over 200 people in the Brazilian town of Petropolis, located north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

landslides, brazil, death