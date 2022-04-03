International
BREAKING: At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/at-least-13-reportedly-shot-in-downtown-sacramento-california-1094440717.html
At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California
At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California
According to police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton, the incident occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets. 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T11:08+0000
2022-04-03T11:12+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California

11:08 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 03.04.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
According to police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton, the incident occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала