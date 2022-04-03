https://sputniknews.com/20220403/at-least-13-reportedly-shot-in-downtown-sacramento-california-1094440717.html
At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California
According to police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton, the incident occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets. 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
us
At Least 13 Reportedly Shot in Downtown Sacramento, California
11:08 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 03.04.2022)
Being updated
According to police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton, the incident occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets.