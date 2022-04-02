https://sputniknews.com/20220402/while-biden-funds-destruction-solidarity-is-key-to-keeping-us-safe-1094405900.html

While Biden Funds Destruction, Solidarity Is Key to Keeping Us Safe

House Considers Medicare For All, The Fight To Stop Foreclosures In Detroit, New Revelations In Washington Commanders Investigation 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss the recent push in Congress to pass medicare for all amid the Biden administration’s proposed budget and its funding of death and destruction, the failure of piecemeal reforms like the Affordable Care Act to provide adequate health insurance coverage to the uninsured and underinsured, and how the lack of health insurance coverage has broadened the racial disparities in the healthcare system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss how property taxes and the devaluation of homes in black neighborhoods in Detroit has resulted in the foreclosure of homes and devastation of neighborhoods, how the construction of highways also deliberately targeted black neighborhoods for destruction, and how the political infrastructure that was created in reaction to the civil rights movement has contributed to the destruction of black homeownership in Detroit and all over the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the continuing investigation into the Washington Commanders and the recent allegations of the use of “two books” to track its finances, what consequences might come out of the Congressional investigation into the team, the record $850 million taxpayer-funded handout to the Buffalo Bills to build a new stadium and the pattern of team owners swindling taxpayer money to build stadiums, and Bruce Arians stepping down to give Todd Bowles a chance to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how that relates to the current controversy around discrimination against Black head coaches in the NFL.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss what’s behind the recent uptick in youth crime in Washington, DC and recent violence against homeless people in Washington and New York City, the individuation of the failures of the system on the victims of those failures, how the blame placed on such victims is weaponized to deny their humanity, and why mutual aid programs are so important in a system that benefits from harm inflicted on working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

