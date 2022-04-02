https://sputniknews.com/20220402/weekly-news-wrap-up-russia-demands-ruble-for-gas-clinton-campaign-fined-for-russia-gate-1094414280.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Russia Demands Ruble for Gas; Clinton Campaign Fined for Russia Gate

Russia is demanding that "unfriendly" countries pay for gas in rubles or face contract termination. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. China is looking to use the Yuan as an international currency for energy purposes. Also, we discuss gas for rubles and the future of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss world affairs. The US relationship with Middle East countries is changing. Also, the left is rising in South America, Ukrainian war crimes in Mariupol are coming to the fore, and racism in Ukraine is becoming an embarrassment for the US empire.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US Pentagon budget has grown as economic pain hits the people.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics. President Biden calls for regime change in Russia. Also, Russia has taken Mariopul, Ukraine has a Nazi problem, and we discuss the legality of Russia's military operation.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Russia is demanding that "unfriendly" countries pay for gas in rubles or face contract termination. Also, President Biden's new budget focuses on war and almost completely ignores his campaign promises for domestic issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

