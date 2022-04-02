https://sputniknews.com/20220402/watershed-moment-india--australia-sign-economic-cooperation-and-trade-agreement-1094414627.html

Australia and India have signed an interim free trade deal, under which Canberra would provide duty-free access to its market for over 95 percent of Indian goods.The new India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday.According to Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the trade agreement will help boost bilateral trade from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next years.In turn, Dan Tehan said that the deal would strengthen ties and expand trade with an important partner and called it a "historic" deal.A full trade pact is now being negotiated and Morrison, who called Modi a "dear and trusted friend", said he hoped it would be signed by the end of this year.India is Australia’s 9th largest trading partner, while Canberra is its 17th largest trading partner.The parties have been negotiating the establishment of a free trade zone since 2011, but could not reach an agreement.

