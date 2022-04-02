https://sputniknews.com/20220402/watershed-moment-india--australia-sign-economic-cooperation-and-trade-agreement-1094414627.html
'Watershed Moment': India & Australia Sign Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement
07:14 GMT 02.04.2022 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 02.04.2022)
Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the economic cooperation and trade agreement with India would be “one of the biggest economic doors there is to open in the world today”.
Australia and India have signed an interim free trade deal, under which Canberra would provide duty-free access to its market for over 95 percent of Indian goods.
The new India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday.
"Consensus on such an important agreement in such a short period of time shows the mutual trust between the two countries. This is truly a watershed moment for our bilateral relations," PM Modi said at a virtual signing ceremony of the trade agreement, touting the deal a "watershed moment".
According to Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the trade agreement
will help boost bilateral trade from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next years.
In turn, Dan Tehan said that the deal would strengthen ties and expand trade with an important partner and called it a "historic" deal.
A full trade pact is now being negotiated and Morrison, who called Modi a "dear and trusted friend", said he hoped it would be signed by the end of this year.
India is Australia’s 9th largest trading partner, while Canberra is its 17th largest trading partner.
The parties have been negotiating the establishment of a free trade zone since 2011, but could not reach an agreement.