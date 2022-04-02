https://sputniknews.com/20220402/teens-death-in-florida-amusement-park-triggers-new-tiktok-trend---media-1094424459.html
Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media
Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media
The new fad has reportedly been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called it “disgusting”. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T14:47+0000
2022-04-02T14:47+0000
2022-04-02T14:47+0000
us
florida
teenager
death
tiktok
trend
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421415_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4bdec06426d80b51c32f3ccab9d7826c.jpg
The tragic demise of 14-year old Tyre Sampson who died last week after falling from a drop tower ride at the ICON Park in Orlando, Florida has led to the emergence of a new TikTok trend, NBC News reports.One TikTok video, which was viewed at least 1.7 million times since it was posted, reportedly “starts with a blurry clip of a carnival ride, taken from a rider's perspective”, with the sped up version of “Formula” by Labyrinth playing in the background."Aren't you gonna stop going on rides after what happened to that boy?" says the first caption of the video.Later in the vid, as viewers are able to see the carnival below when the ride takes off, another caption appears, saying "I'm livin' for the thrill of it", which matches the lyrics of the song used in the video.At least some of these videos have since been taken down.The new trend has already been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called the trend “disgusting”, NBC News adds.Tyre Sampson perished on 24 March when he and his friends went on the Orlando FreeFall, a “vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground”, as Fox 35 describes it.While the ride was in free-fall, Sampson ended up falling from it onto the ground and later died in hospital.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/meta-employs-consulting-firm-to-wage-campaign-against-tiktok---media-1094337123.html
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421415_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ce572f422ecdd0e267b31a6fda93508.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, florida, teenager, death, tiktok, trend
Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media
The new fad has reportedly been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called it “disgusting”.
The tragic demise of 14-year old Tyre Sampson who died last week after falling from a drop tower ride at the ICON Park in Orlando, Florida has led to the emergence of a new TikTok trend, NBC News reports.
One TikTok video, which was viewed at least 1.7 million times since it was posted, reportedly “starts with a blurry clip of a carnival ride, taken from a rider's perspective”, with the sped up version of “Formula” by Labyrinth playing in the background.
"Aren't you gonna stop going on rides after what happened to that boy?" says the first caption of the video.
Later in the vid, as viewers are able to see the carnival below when the ride takes off, another caption appears, saying "I'm livin' for the thrill of it", which matches the lyrics of the song used in the video.
According to the media outlet, while videos “with the hook ‘Livin' for the thrill of it’" were popular on TikTok before Sampson’s death, a new trend has emerged after his demise as users of the social media platform started posting videos of amusement park rides “with the already popular sound” referencing the tragedy and accruing thousands of views.
At least some of these videos have since been taken down.
The new trend has already been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called the trend “disgusting”, NBC News adds.
Tyre Sampson perished on 24 March when he and his friends went on the Orlando FreeFall, a “vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground”, as Fox 35 describes it.
While the ride was in free-fall, Sampson ended up falling from it onto the ground and later died in hospital.