Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend

Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media

The new fad has reportedly been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called it “disgusting”. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

The tragic demise of 14-year old Tyre Sampson who died last week after falling from a drop tower ride at the ICON Park in Orlando, Florida has led to the emergence of a new TikTok trend, NBC News reports.One TikTok video, which was viewed at least 1.7 million times since it was posted, reportedly “starts with a blurry clip of a carnival ride, taken from a rider's perspective”, with the sped up version of “Formula” by Labyrinth playing in the background."Aren't you gonna stop going on rides after what happened to that boy?" says the first caption of the video.Later in the vid, as viewers are able to see the carnival below when the ride takes off, another caption appears, saying "I'm livin' for the thrill of it", which matches the lyrics of the song used in the video.At least some of these videos have since been taken down.The new trend has already been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called the trend “disgusting”, NBC News adds.Tyre Sampson perished on 24 March when he and his friends went on the Orlando FreeFall, a “vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground”, as Fox 35 describes it.While the ride was in free-fall, Sampson ended up falling from it onto the ground and later died in hospital.

