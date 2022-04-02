International
https://sputniknews.com/20220402/teens-death-in-florida-amusement-park-triggers-new-tiktok-trend---media-1094424459.html
Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media
Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media
The new fad has reportedly been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called it “disgusting”. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T14:47+0000
2022-04-02T14:47+0000
us
florida
teenager
death
tiktok
trend
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421415_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4bdec06426d80b51c32f3ccab9d7826c.jpg
The tragic demise of 14-year old Tyre Sampson who died last week after falling from a drop tower ride at the ICON Park in Orlando, Florida has led to the emergence of a new TikTok trend, NBC News reports.One TikTok video, which was viewed at least 1.7 million times since it was posted, reportedly “starts with a blurry clip of a carnival ride, taken from a rider's perspective”, with the sped up version of “Formula” by Labyrinth playing in the background."Aren't you gonna stop going on rides after what happened to that boy?" says the first caption of the video.Later in the vid, as viewers are able to see the carnival below when the ride takes off, another caption appears, saying "I'm livin' for the thrill of it", which matches the lyrics of the song used in the video.At least some of these videos have since been taken down.The new trend has already been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called the trend “disgusting”, NBC News adds.Tyre Sampson perished on 24 March when he and his friends went on the Orlando FreeFall, a “vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground”, as Fox 35 describes it.While the ride was in free-fall, Sampson ended up falling from it onto the ground and later died in hospital.
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/meta-employs-consulting-firm-to-wage-campaign-against-tiktok---media-1094337123.html
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421415_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ce572f422ecdd0e267b31a6fda93508.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, teenager, death, tiktok, trend

Teen's Death in Florida Amusement Park Triggers New TikTok Trend - Media

14:47 GMT 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEFILE PHOTO: TikTok head office in United States
FILE PHOTO: TikTok head office in United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The new fad has reportedly been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called it “disgusting”.
The tragic demise of 14-year old Tyre Sampson who died last week after falling from a drop tower ride at the ICON Park in Orlando, Florida has led to the emergence of a new TikTok trend, NBC News reports.
One TikTok video, which was viewed at least 1.7 million times since it was posted, reportedly “starts with a blurry clip of a carnival ride, taken from a rider's perspective”, with the sped up version of “Formula” by Labyrinth playing in the background.
"Aren't you gonna stop going on rides after what happened to that boy?" says the first caption of the video.
Later in the vid, as viewers are able to see the carnival below when the ride takes off, another caption appears, saying "I'm livin' for the thrill of it", which matches the lyrics of the song used in the video.
According to the media outlet, while videos “with the hook ‘Livin' for the thrill of it’" were popular on TikTok before Sampson’s death, a new trend has emerged after his demise as users of the social media platform started posting videos of amusement park rides “with the already popular sound” referencing the tragedy and accruing thousands of views.
At least some of these videos have since been taken down.
The new trend has already been called out by a number of TikTok content creators, one of whom called the trend “disgusting”, NBC News adds.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
Meta Employs Consulting Firm to Wage Campaign Against TikTok - Media
30 March, 18:15 GMT
Tyre Sampson perished on 24 March when he and his friends went on the Orlando FreeFall, a “vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground”, as Fox 35 describes it.
While the ride was in free-fall, Sampson ended up falling from it onto the ground and later died in hospital.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала