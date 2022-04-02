https://sputniknews.com/20220402/sue-gray-has-no-information-who-received-fines-amid-partygate-probe-reports-say-1094415751.html

UK civil servant Sue Gray, who was carrying out the inquiry into suspected Downing Street parties during lockdown, was never informed which of the parties were considered a violation of law, according to the Guardian.Sue Gray is due to update and publish her report when the Metropolitan police inquiry is complete, but she is not expecting to receive all the information on which of the 12 parties warranted fines and who was fined, according to reports.The Cabinet Office and No 10 also have no information who were fined amid the police investigation. Johnson's office said that if they'd received a ticket, they would disclose it.Authorities have investigated numerous politicians and officials over allegations they violated the restrictions in a scandal known as "partygate.'' The police sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed numerous witnesses.The opposition and even politicians from the ruling Conservative Party have demanded that Johnson resign if he is fined for violating the restrictions he himself imposed on the rest of the country during the pandemic.Johnson denied any wrongdoing, but it has been alleged that he was at some parties, either at the official residence in Downing Street or in other public buildings. Johnson has acknowledged that he was at a Downing Street garden party in May 2020, but according to him, he'd thought it was a work event.In January, Sue Gray published a report on the events that were not under criminal investigation. There she stated that "failures of leadership and judgement'' in the Johnson administration allowed for events that should not have taken place.In turn, the London Metropolitan Police launched their own probe into the social events held at the prime minister’s residence.

