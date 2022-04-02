https://sputniknews.com/20220402/sri-lankas-president-declares-emergency-after-colombo-protests-turn-violent-1094412142.html

Sri Lanka's President Declares Emergency After Colombo Protests Turn Violent

Sri Lanka's President Declares Emergency After Colombo Protests Turn Violent

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency as violence at mass protests against economic mismanagement in the capital of Colombo continued to grow. On Thursday night, Sri Lankan police arrested 54 people after protesters tried to storm the president's residence, demanding his resignation. Local media reported that at least 37 people, including journalists and police officers, were injured during the unrest.Police used tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as they were trying to storm the president's residence in the capital, the news outlet said.According to the newspaper, the President's Media Division said that many of those arrested were organised extremists.On Friday morning, Sri Lankan police lifted the curfew, which had been imposed in the capital late Thursday night, following widespread protests.Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The crisis has been caused by foreign exchange shortages resulting from restricted tourist flows due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented the country from purchasing enough fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the island's tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange, and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have also declined.There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, fuel and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing continuous power outages of up to 13 hours due to the lack of foreign exchange to import fuel.

