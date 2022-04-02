https://sputniknews.com/20220402/sarah-palin-announces-run-for-us-congress-as-special-election-field-exceeds-50-candidates--1094411794.html

Sarah Palin Announces Run for US Congress as Special Election Field Exceeds 50 Candidates

Sarah Palin Announces Run for US Congress as Special Election Field Exceeds 50 Candidates

Last month, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin proclaimed it “would be an honor” to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who was the longest-serving House... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T04:13+0000

2022-04-02T04:13+0000

2022-04-02T04:10+0000

sarah palin

alaska

us

john mccain

don young

us house of representatives

gop

campaign

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094411767_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_12b3d84b4581c762043fea2b5443febd.jpg

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican nominee for Vice President Sarah Palin is once again vying for public office in a fresh bid to run for Alaska’s one-and-only seat in the US House of Representatives, according to a Friday announcement backed by an official campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission.The former governor of Alaska acknowledged that she had “very big shoes to fill” in honoring Rep. Young, a career politician reelected to a 25th term in 2020.“I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she added.Palin, who was selected as the GOP nominee for vice president in 2008, claimed the US was at a “tipping point” due to the destruction caused by the “far left.” She also suggested that Alaska could be the answer for the country’s ongoing fuel dilemma.Palin’s campaign is one of many in the already-crowded special election, as at least 51 candidates are hoping to secure the coveted US House seat.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/don-young-longest-serving-us-representative-dies-at-88-1094000683.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

sarah palin, alaska, us, john mccain, don young, us house of representatives, gop, campaign