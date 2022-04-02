International
https://sputniknews.com/20220402/sarah-palin-announces-run-for-us-congress-as-special-election-field-exceeds-50-candidates--1094411794.html
Sarah Palin Announces Run for US Congress as Special Election Field Exceeds 50 Candidates
Sarah Palin Announces Run for US Congress as Special Election Field Exceeds 50 Candidates
Last month, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin proclaimed it “would be an honor” to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who was the longest-serving House... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T04:13+0000
2022-04-02T04:10+0000
sarah palin
alaska
us
john mccain
don young
us house of representatives
gop
campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094411767_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_12b3d84b4581c762043fea2b5443febd.jpg
Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican nominee for Vice President Sarah Palin is once again vying for public office in a fresh bid to run for Alaska’s one-and-only seat in the US House of Representatives, according to a Friday announcement backed by an official campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission.The former governor of Alaska acknowledged that she had “very big shoes to fill” in honoring Rep. Young, a career politician reelected to a 25th term in 2020.“I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she added.Palin, who was selected as the GOP nominee for vice president in 2008, claimed the US was at a “tipping point” due to the destruction caused by the “far left.” She also suggested that Alaska could be the answer for the country’s ongoing fuel dilemma.Palin’s campaign is one of many in the already-crowded special election, as at least 51 candidates are hoping to secure the coveted US House seat.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/don-young-longest-serving-us-representative-dies-at-88-1094000683.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094411767_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11575bcbec71fe17c41b97892e6f88cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sarah palin, alaska, us, john mccain, don young, us house of representatives, gop, campaign

Sarah Palin Announces Run for US Congress as Special Election Field Exceeds 50 Candidates

04:13 GMT 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonSarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times, in New York City
Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times, in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin proclaimed it “would be an honor” to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who was the longest-serving House Republican in history. Young, 88, was reportedly en route to Alaska and surrounded by family and friends when he died on March 18.
Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican nominee for Vice President Sarah Palin is once again vying for public office in a fresh bid to run for Alaska’s one-and-only seat in the US House of Representatives, according to a Friday announcement backed by an official campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission.
“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin said in a social media statement.
The former governor of Alaska acknowledged that she had “very big shoes to fill” in honoring Rep. Young, a career politician reelected to a 25th term in 2020.
“I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she added.
U.S. Rep. Don Young - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
Don Young, Longest-Serving US Representative, Dies At 88
19 March, 03:39 GMT
Palin, who was selected as the GOP nominee for vice president in 2008, claimed the US was at a “tipping point” due to the destruction caused by the “far left.” She also suggested that Alaska could be the answer for the country’s ongoing fuel dilemma.
“We need energy security for this country, and Alaska can help provide that – but only if the federal government gets out of the way and lets the free market do what it does best,” Palin asserted.
Palin’s campaign is one of many in the already-crowded special election, as at least 51 candidates are hoping to secure the coveted US House seat.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала