https://sputniknews.com/20220402/russias-medvedev-says-road-for-ukraines-membership-in-eu-lies-through-nato-1094417145.html

Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO - Medvedev

Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but NATO membership is now a prerequisite for it, Russian Security Council... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T09:15+0000

2022-04-02T09:15+0000

2022-04-02T09:17+0000

world

ukraine

european union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_178af697b66e6dc29a91fc1f29bfde73.jpg

"The experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that joining the EU can be done only through NATO. These are interdependent organizations," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.The US plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this, Medvedev noted.On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

ukraine

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, ukraine, european union