https://sputniknews.com/20220402/russias-medvedev-says-road-for-ukraines-membership-in-eu-lies-through-nato-1094417145.html
Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO - Medvedev
Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO - Medvedev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but NATO membership is now a prerequisite for it, Russian Security Council... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T09:15+0000
2022-04-02T09:15+0000
2022-04-02T09:17+0000
world
ukraine
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_178af697b66e6dc29a91fc1f29bfde73.jpg
"The experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that joining the EU can be done only through NATO. These are interdependent organizations," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.The US plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this, Medvedev noted.On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
ukraine
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ffdd0b626ac626ab5e36a36ad8240f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, ukraine, european union
Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO - Medvedev
09:15 GMT 02.04.2022 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 02.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but NATO membership is now a prerequisite for it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"The experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that joining the EU can be done only through NATO. These are interdependent organizations," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
The US plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this, Medvedev noted.
"Now Ukraine wants to join the EU again. More so than before... Our position is known to Ukrainians: if there is a desire to join, go ahead if you are invited," Medvedev said, adding that currently it does not seem possible without NATO approval.
On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for Ukraine
to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.