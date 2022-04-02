https://sputniknews.com/20220402/russia-would-like-to-continue-talks-with-ukraine-in-belarus-but-kiev-doesnt-want-it---peskov-1094427569.html
Russia Would Like to Continue Talks With Ukraine in Belarus, But Kiev Doesn't Want It - Peskov
17:29 GMT 02.04.2022 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 02.04.2022)
Russian and Ukrainian officials held the first three rounds of peace talks in Belarus before switching to a virtual format, and then to face-to-face negotiations in Turkey. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been facilitating talks between Moscow and Kiev since 2014, expressed readiness to continue providing a negotiations platform.
Russia would like to continue negotiations with Ukraine in Belarus, but Kiev didn't want to do so from the very start, and the talks there came with great difficulty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"In order for negotiations between two parties to take place, especially between parties which have such a complex relationship as Russia and Ukraine do today, it's necessary to have the mutual consent of all sides. And, in fact, the first two rounds of talks which took place in Belarus came with great difficulty," Peskov said, speaking to Belarusian television on Saturday.
The Ukrainian side "actually didn't want to go there to the final moment," he noted, recalling that when the Russian delegation arrived for the first round of negotiations, they had to wait for the Ukrainians for nearly a day, and did not know whether they would come or not.
"We would be happy to continue negotiations in Belarus, but the Ukrainians don't want this. For some reason, it's not convenient for them. But you must admit that the main thing is to find the place where its possible to converge with the Ukrainian negotiators, and that they continue, whether it's in Istanbul or somewhere else," Peskov said.
The spokesman said the peace negotiations continue to be difficult.
Contemporary Ukraine is a "very difficult country" for Moscow, the spokesman admitted, noting that in its current state, its status could be described as "hostile." He suggested that the current regime in Kiev is not friendly to either Russia or Belarus, pointing to Ukrainian authorities support for the attempted colour revolution in Minsk in 2020, and the Kiev's aspirations to join NATO, as well as its efforts to "nurture" forces that "walk down the street with Nazi swastikas."
Commenting on the current state of the Russian military operation, Peskov said it was "in full swing" and that "the military potential and infrastructure" of Ukraine "have been largely destroyed."