https://sputniknews.com/20220402/roscosmos-to-brief-russian-government-on-options-for-ending-iss-cooperation-soon-rogozin-says-1094415966.html

Roscosmos to Brief Russian Government on Options for Ending ISS Cooperation Soon, Rogozin Says

Roscosmos to Brief Russian Government on Options for Ending ISS Cooperation Soon, Rogozin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian space agency Roscosmos will soon inform the government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with Western partners on the... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T08:26+0000

2022-04-02T08:26+0000

2022-04-02T08:26+0000

world

international space station (iss)

dmitry rogozin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg

“Roscosmos will present its concrete proposals on the timeline for ending ISS cooperation with US, Canadian, EU and Japanese space agencies to the leadership of our country soon,” Dmitry Rogozin said on Telegram.He argued that Russia and the West could have a space cooperation only after all sanctions on Russia were lifted.The head of the US, European and Canadian space agencies have refused to deal with the crippling sanctions on the Russian space industry, Dmitry Rogozin said.Rogozin published letters by NASA administrator Bill Nelson, the European Space Agency CEO Josef Aschbacher and the Canadian Space Agency chief exec Lisa Campbell, saying their responses were "almost identical."Campbell said that while CSA had not direct cooperation with the sanctioned Russian engineering companies "we will continue to work with the relevant Canadian Government organizations to facilitate continued cooperation and operation of the ISS."ESA’s Aschbacher said he would forward the request on mediation in lifting sanctions on the Russian space industry to the ESA member states "as these matters falls under their responsibility."Rozogin lashed back at Aschbacher, saying that while the 28 member state bureaucracies were dealing with the issue the International Space Station would "die its natural death."He argued that the responses showed that the West would not have sanctions on the Russian space industry scrapped but he suggested that these restrictions would not work in areas where Russian participation in the ISS project was critical.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, international space station (iss), dmitry rogozin