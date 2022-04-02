Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSFerries are moored in Port of Dover, following an announcement made by P&O Ferries, in Dover, Britain, March 18, 2022.
Earlier, P&O Ferries fired almost 800 UK-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff. The layoff of employees led to a complete halt in the company's activities.
Passengers heading From UK to France face long queues amid shortage of ferries and bad weather, according to the Sky News.
"Customers are advised to travel to the port of Dover and check in as normal, they will then be shipped on the next available sailing. Members of DFDS' customer support team are walking car lanes at the port to keep customers informed and assist them," DFDS ferry operator said.
According to the operator, one of the causes of delays is that one of DFDS' ferries was out of service as it hit the berth due to strong winds.
Dover's port started to experience ferry shortages since P&O Ferries, one of the ferry operators, suspended service.
@PTravelnews @dfds_uk 1 tweet today? Seriously? Not only has it taken us 7hrs to get to Dover, we have been in the ferry queue for 3…and still waiting. We haven’t seen 1 person with an update. This is not ok guys. #teslaslowtrip pic.twitter.com/A5J0kC3TNU— The Good/The Bad & The Frunky (@FrunkyTimes) April 1, 2022
Drivers have been forced to wait hours to board ferries, according to reports.
In turn, the Department for Transport said that efforts are being made to minimise the delays.
P&O Ferries, a ferry operator that recently sacked all of it crews said that its services remained cancelled.
“Once at the port please head to the DFDS (Dover) or P&O (Calais) check in booths. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause,” P&O Ferries said on Twitter.