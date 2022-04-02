https://sputniknews.com/20220402/queues-at-dover-amid-ferry-shortages-and-bad-weather---photo-video-1094417924.html

Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video

Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video

Earlier, P&O Ferries fired almost 800 UK-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff. The layoff of employees led to a... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T10:50+0000

2022-04-02T10:50+0000

2022-04-02T10:50+0000

uk

ferry

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094417893_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afafd8b91539adf2805ae7983fe57264.jpg

Passengers heading From UK to France face long queues amid shortage of ferries and bad weather, according to the Sky News.According to the operator, one of the causes of delays is that one of DFDS' ferries was out of service as it hit the berth due to strong winds.Dover's port started to experience ferry shortages since P&O Ferries, one of the ferry operators, suspended service.Drivers have been forced to wait hours to board ferries, according to reports.In turn, the Department for Transport said that efforts are being made to minimise the delays.P&O Ferries, a ferry operator that recently sacked all of it crews said that its services remained cancelled.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, ferry, france