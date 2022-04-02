International
Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video
Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video
02.04.2022
uk
ferry
france
Passengers heading From UK to France face long queues amid shortage of ferries and bad weather, according to the Sky News.According to the operator, one of the causes of delays is that one of DFDS' ferries was out of service as it hit the berth due to strong winds.Dover's port started to experience ferry shortages since P&amp;O Ferries, one of the ferry operators, suspended service.Drivers have been forced to wait hours to board ferries, according to reports.In turn, the Department for Transport said that efforts are being made to minimise the delays.P&amp;O Ferries, a ferry operator that recently sacked all of it crews said that its services remained cancelled.
uk, ferry, france

Queues at Dover Amid Ferry Shortages and Bad Weather - Photo, Video

10:50 GMT 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSFerries are moored in Port of Dover, following an announcement made by P&O Ferries, in Dover, Britain, March 18, 2022.
Ferries are moored in Port of Dover, following an announcement made by P&O Ferries, in Dover, Britain, March 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
