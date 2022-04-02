https://sputniknews.com/20220402/massive-explosion-rocks-nightclub-in-azerbaijans-baku-fatalities-unknown-1094431495.html

Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Nightclub in Azerbaijan's Baku, At Least 3 Reportedly Dead

Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Nightclub in Azerbaijan's Baku, At Least 3 Reportedly Dead

At the moment, the details of the incident are not clear, such as the cause and extent of the destruction. However, there are reports of injured and possibly... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T23:48+0000

2022-04-02T23:48+0000

2022-04-03T00:28+0000

azerbaijan

baku

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/03/1094431836_0:108:1279:827_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0a3c29aa3774e8b35acbf455161144.png

An explosion took place on Sunday morning in the center of Azerbaijan's capital Baku, purportedly in the night club "LocationBaku," the local media reported. According to reports, there are injured and dead as a result of the incident, but their number has not yet been established. The police and the emergency services are said to be already at the site.The local outlet later reported that that the explosion killed at least three people, citing the authorities. Ambulances are on the scene, taking those in need to hospitals and providing assistance to the injured on the spot.The unconfirmed reports said that the night club in question started its activity about two weeks ago, on March 18.On social media, eyewitnesses shared footage of the destruction and the wounded leaving the area of the club.According to preliminary information cited by the Azerbaijani media, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak.According to the latest posts from eyewitnesses on social networks, emergency services are working at the scene of the incident and are already clearing the rubble.The explosion almost completely destroyed the entrance to the club, judging by the photos on social media.

azerbaijan

baku

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

azerbaijan, baku, explosion