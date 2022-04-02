Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Nightclub in Azerbaijan's Baku, At Least 3 Reportedly Dead
23:48 GMT 02.04.2022 (Updated: 00:28 GMT 03.04.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @TRintheworldGlobalA screenshot from the video allegedly showing the results of the explosion in baku, April 3, 2022.
At the moment, the details of the incident are not clear, such as the cause and extent of the destruction. However, there are reports of injured and possibly dead on social media.
An explosion took place on Sunday morning in the center of Azerbaijan's capital Baku, purportedly in the night club "LocationBaku," the local media reported.
According to reports, there are injured and dead as a result of the incident, but their number has not yet been established. The police and the emergency services are said to be already at the site.
The local outlet later reported that that the explosion killed at least three people, citing the authorities. Ambulances are on the scene, taking those in need to hospitals and providing assistance to the injured on the spot.
The unconfirmed reports said that the night club in question started its activity about two weeks ago, on March 18.
On social media, eyewitnesses shared footage of the destruction and the wounded leaving the area of the club.
An explosion took place at the Location Night Club in #Baku, the capital of #Azerbaijan. It is reported that there are injured and dead people in the region. pic.twitter.com/LjycY9kS0j— EHA News (@eha_news) April 2, 2022
Terrible images coming out of #Baku, #Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/9grcqtjhN4— Lucas S. (@LewkHughes) April 3, 2022
April 3, 2022
4)— RIC (@rhoint_en) April 3, 2022
Aftermath pic.twitter.com/Yiy4q7hsVO
According to preliminary information cited by the Azerbaijani media, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak.
According to the latest posts from eyewitnesses on social networks, emergency services are working at the scene of the incident and are already clearing the rubble.
The explosion almost completely destroyed the entrance to the club, judging by the photos on social media.