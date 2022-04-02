https://sputniknews.com/20220402/iran-marks-beginning-of-holy-month-of-ramadan-1094390696.html
In Islam, Ramadan is the month during which the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have received the initial revelations of what became the Quran. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh Shrine Mosque, where people are gathering to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan begins on 2 April and will last through 2 May, with Muslims practising weeks of fasting, prayer, and reflection.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Watch a live broadcast from Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh Shrine Mosque, where people are gathering to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
This year, Ramadan begins on 2 April and will last through 2 May, with Muslims practising weeks of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
