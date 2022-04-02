https://sputniknews.com/20220402/iran-marks-beginning-of-holy-month-of-ramadan-1094390696.html

Iran Marks Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan

In Islam, Ramadan is the month during which the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have received the initial revelations of what became the Quran. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh Shrine Mosque, where people are gathering to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan begins on 2 April and will last through 2 May, with Muslims practising weeks of fasting, prayer, and reflection.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

