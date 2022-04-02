Intel Officials in Media, EU-China Summit, IMF Warns of Dollar Decline
Amazon’s first labor union seems nigh, a shift that could have huge labor implications for US workers.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, to discuss US war crimes in Raqqa and the way they aren’t covered, the influence of US intelligence officials on cable news, connections between technology companies and the Pentagon, and more.
Jim Goodman, board president of the National Family Farm Coalition, discusses the legal challenges to California’s new animal welfare regulations and the political and economic obstacles to reform.
John Ross, author, economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, discusses the EU-China summit underway in Europe, why the International Monetary Fund is warning that the dollar could lose dominance, what a world of smaller currency blocs would look like and what might indicate a coming recession in the United States.
John and producer Rae Valencia discuss politics in the US on a granular level, breaking down some significant Senate races
The Misfits also talked about Sean Penn’s private-sector warmongering, strange accusations by the prime minister of Pakistan, the end of one trial of men accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, vicious chihuahuas and a few important House votes.
