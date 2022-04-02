https://sputniknews.com/20220402/intel-officials-in-media-eu-china-summit-imf-warns-of-dollar-decline-1094414005.html

Intel Officials in Media, EU-China Summit, IMF Warns of Dollar Decline

Intel Officials in Media, EU-China Summit, IMF Warns of Dollar Decline

Amazon’s first labor union seems nigh, a shift that could have huge labor implications for US workers. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T09:04+0000

2022-04-02T09:04+0000

2022-04-02T09:04+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

ukraine

amazon

labor

union

cia

china

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094413980_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1906032d4ba0a87dd6eed06105b959.png

Intel Officials in Media, EU-China Summit, IMF Warns of Dollar Decline Amazon’s first labor union seems nigh, a shift that could have huge labor implications for US workers.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, to discuss US war crimes in Raqqa and the way they aren’t covered, the influence of US intelligence officials on cable news, connections between technology companies and the Pentagon, and more.Jim Goodman, board president of the National Family Farm Coalition, discusses the legal challenges to California’s new animal welfare regulations and the political and economic obstacles to reform.John Ross, author, economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, discusses the EU-China summit underway in Europe, why the International Monetary Fund is warning that the dollar could lose dominance, what a world of smaller currency blocs would look like and what might indicate a coming recession in the United States.John and producer Rae Valencia discuss politics in the US on a granular level, breaking down some significant Senate racesThe Misfits also talked about Sean Penn’s private-sector warmongering, strange accusations by the prime minister of Pakistan, the end of one trial of men accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, vicious chihuahuas and a few important House votes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, ukraine, amazon, labor, union, cia, china, аудио, radio