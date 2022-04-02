https://sputniknews.com/20220402/gop-invites-hunter-biden-to-testify-on-cobalt-mining-cites-his-expertise-helping-prc-buy-major-mine-1094429038.html

GOP Invites Hunter Biden to Testify on Cobalt Mining, Cites His Expertise Helping PRC Buy Major Mine

GOP Invites Hunter Biden to Testify on Cobalt Mining, Cites His Expertise Helping PRC Buy Major Mine

House Oversight Committee ranking Republican member James Comer has invited the president’s son to testify before Congress, citing the junior Biden’s supposed ‘expertise’ on cobalt mining and EV batteries.Comer informed the chairwoman that he had sent the attorney representing Biden “in connection with the FBI’s investigation of his taxes and foreign dealings” was “copied on this correspondence for your convenience.”The ranking Republican’s comments about Biden being “well positioned to inform the committee” is a likely reference to Hunter’s suspected involvement in helping China Molybdenum, a major Chinese state-owned metal and phosphate company, to buy the Tenke Fugurume Mine in the DRC in 2016. With help from BHR, which Hunter helped found, China Molybdenum purchased the mine from Freeport-McMoRan, an American company.Republicans broadly attacked the president’s son over his suspected involvement in the deal, with Comer requesting documents from the National Archives and Records Administration related to Hunter’s role in the sale in January, calling the mine’s sale a potential national security threat.“The American people deserve answers regarding why the Obama administration –whether at then-Vice President Biden’s behest or not – watched in silence as an American company transferred control of this precious asset to a Chinese conglomerate and why Hunter Biden – yet again – involved in international matters on which he has no expertise,” Comer wrote in January.The cobalt mine sale allogations are just a small part of series of suspected pay-to-play scandals swirling around Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation. Last week, a Russian military analysis of documents seized from US military-operated biolabs in Ukraine revealed that Biden-connected investment fund Rosemont Seneca helped finance the labs’ activities. Western media dismissed the revelations as “Russian disinformation.” However, a Daily Mail analysis of emails from the laptop which Hunter left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop confirmed that the president’s son did in fact “help secure millions in funding for a US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research.”

