GOP Invites Hunter Biden to Testify on Cobalt Mining, Cites His Expertise Helping PRC Buy Major Mine
© Photo : Image originally published by the New York PostPhoto of Hunter Biden relaxing in a bathtub, reportedly taken from a computer dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop.
Last year, The New York Times reported that Hunter Biden-cofounded investment firm Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) helped a major Chinese state-owned enterprise with a multi-billion-dollar purchase of a major cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from a US firm. Republicans decried the deal as a blow to the US’s ability to invest in green energy.
House Oversight Committee ranking Republican member James Comer has invited the president’s son to testify before Congress, citing the junior Biden’s supposed ‘expertise’ on cobalt mining and EV batteries.
“House Committee Oversight and Reform Republicans request the attendance and testimony of Hunter Biden at the April 5, 2022 hearing entitled ‘It’s Electric: Developing the Postal Service Fleet of the Future’. Mr. Biden is well positioned to inform the Committee about issues pertaining to African cobalt mines – a metal which is essential in the manufacturing of electric vehicles,” Comer wrote in a letter addressed to committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney.
— Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) April 1, 2022
It's time for Hunter Biden to appear before Congress.
@RepJamesComer is calling for the President's son to testify at an upcoming hearing on EVs. Since Hunter is an "expert" in cobalt mining operations, his testimony could shine a light on the importance of the metal. pic.twitter.com/ewAkAPbOAj
Comer informed the chairwoman that he had sent the attorney representing Biden “in connection with the FBI’s investigation of his taxes and foreign dealings” was “copied on this correspondence for your convenience.”
The ranking Republican’s comments about Biden being “well positioned to inform the committee” is a likely reference to Hunter’s suspected involvement in helping China Molybdenum, a major Chinese state-owned metal and phosphate company, to buy the Tenke Fugurume Mine in the DRC in 2016. With help from BHR, which Hunter helped found, China Molybdenum purchased the mine from Freeport-McMoRan, an American company.
Republicans broadly attacked the president’s son over his suspected involvement in the deal, with Comer requesting documents from the National Archives and Records Administration related to Hunter’s role in the sale in January, calling the mine’s sale a potential national security threat.
“The American people deserve answers regarding why the Obama administration –whether at then-Vice President Biden’s behest or not – watched in silence as an American company transferred control of this precious asset to a Chinese conglomerate and why Hunter Biden – yet again – involved in international matters on which he has no expertise,” Comer wrote in January.
The cobalt mine sale allogations are just a small part of series of suspected pay-to-play scandals swirling around Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation. Last week, a Russian military analysis of documents seized from US military-operated biolabs in Ukraine revealed that Biden-connected investment fund Rosemont Seneca helped finance the labs’ activities. Western media dismissed the revelations as “Russian disinformation.” However, a Daily Mail analysis of emails from the laptop which Hunter left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop confirmed that the president’s son did in fact “help secure millions in funding for a US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research.”