https://sputniknews.com/20220402/german-chief-of-defense-says-berlin-mulls-buying-missile-systems-from-israel-us-1094420787.html
German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US
German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defenсe... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T12:11+0000
2022-04-02T12:11+0000
2022-04-02T12:11+0000
germany
israel
us
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091366983_0:241:3077:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_23016c2e1d10496a01f82039f033ac7a.jpg
“The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint [missile defence] system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now,” he told the Welt daily.Zorn, the armed forces’ inspector general and highest-ranking officer, said Russia’s “famed” Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.The general stressed there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May.
germany
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091366983_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e7963bdc661278807d04a8140352c09c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, israel, us, weapons
German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defenсe Eberhard Zorn called an existing threat.
“The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint [missile defence] system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now,” he told the Welt daily.
Zorn, the armed forces’ inspector general and highest-ranking officer, said Russia’s “famed” Iskander missiles
in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.
“One thing is clear: we have neither time nor money to develop a system ourselves because the missile threat is already there and it is known,” he added.
The general stressed there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May.