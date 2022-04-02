International
BREAKING: Russia's Daniil Medvedev to 'Be Out' of Tennis Court for One-Two Months Over Hernia Operation
German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US
German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defenсe... 02.04.2022
germany
israel
us
weapons
“The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint [missile defence] system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now,” he told the Welt daily.Zorn, the armed forces’ inspector general and highest-ranking officer, said Russia’s “famed” Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.The general stressed there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May.
germany, israel, us, weapons

German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US

12:11 GMT 02.04.2022
© Tech. Sgt. Michelle LarcheArmy Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia.
Army Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
© Tech. Sgt. Michelle Larche
