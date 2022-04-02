https://sputniknews.com/20220402/german-chief-of-defense-says-berlin-mulls-buying-missile-systems-from-israel-us-1094420787.html

German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US

German Chief of Defenсe Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defenсe... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T12:11+0000

2022-04-02T12:11+0000

2022-04-02T12:11+0000

germany

israel

us

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091366983_0:241:3077:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_23016c2e1d10496a01f82039f033ac7a.jpg

“The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint [missile defence] system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now,” he told the Welt daily.Zorn, the armed forces’ inspector general and highest-ranking officer, said Russia’s “famed” Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.The general stressed there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May.

germany

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, israel, us, weapons