Feeling Sleepy? POTUS Seemingly Takes Nap During Ceremony For USS Delaware Submarine - Video
US President Joe Biden does not cease to amaze the public with his ability to relax and apparently doze off even while standing up.One such episode occurred on 2 April, when the POTUS and first lady attended a public ceremony to commission the USS Delaware nuclear submarine in Wilmington. The Delaware Virginia-class fast attack submarine can operate with a crew of 136 sailors and seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships. It can also fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to the Navy.A video emerged online, showing a high-ranking delegation saluting during the ceremony, President Biden among them... with his eyes closed. This is not the first time Biden has been seen "sleeping" during official ceremonies. In November 2021, he was caught on camera looking sleepy during the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, and prior to that, he dozed off during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the White House.
US President Joe Biden does not cease to amaze the public with his ability to relax and apparently doze off even while standing up.
One such episode occurred on 2 April, when the POTUS and first lady attended a public ceremony to commission the USS Delaware nuclear submarine in Wilmington.
The Delaware Virginia-class fast attack submarine can operate with a crew of 136 sailors and seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships. It can also fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to the Navy.
A video emerged online, showing a high-ranking delegation saluting during the ceremony, President Biden among them... with his eyes closed.
This is not the first time Biden has been seen "sleeping" during official ceremonies. In November 2021, he was caught on camera looking sleepy
during the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, and prior to that, he dozed off during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the White House.