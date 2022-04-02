https://sputniknews.com/20220402/deadline-for-russian-gas-in-ruble-arrives-1094407572.html
Deadline for Russian Gas in Ruble Arrives
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahans discussed current events including Russia ramping up gas supply to China, and the UK Urging Zelensky to hold out for better terms in peace talks with Russia.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Gender Identity in Schools, 2022 Oscars, and Hunter Biden's Connection to BiolabsRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Ruble for Gas, 2024 Election, and Energy WarsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about parental awareness, George Soros, and Disney's executives. Ted spoke about the bill signed by Governor DeSantis and political activism for major corporations. Ted discussed the emails discovered in Ukrainian Biolabs and the corporate media suppression of truth.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about Russian gas, energy wars, and Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Robert discussed the NATO weapons in Ukraine and Russia's ability to defend itself. Robert talked about the media in Russia and people in Russia upset over the war in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Gender Identity in Schools, 2022 Oscars, and Hunter Biden's Connection to Biolabs
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Ruble for Gas, 2024 Election, and Energy Wars
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about parental awareness, George Soros, and Disney's executives. Ted spoke about the bill signed by Governor DeSantis and political activism for major corporations. Ted discussed the emails discovered in Ukrainian Biolabs and the corporate media suppression of truth.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about Russian gas, energy wars, and Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Robert discussed the NATO weapons in Ukraine and Russia's ability to defend itself. Robert talked about the media in Russia and people in Russia upset over the war in Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.