COVID Vaccines For Children Aged 5-11 Available for Booking in England

Vaccines against COVID-19 can now be booked for children aged 5-11 in England through the National Health Service (NHS) website or by calling 119. According to NHS England, children will be welcome to get vaccinated at hundreds of sites starting Monday, 4 April.Earlier, UK Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid announced that parents would be offered to boost the protection of their children against COVID."Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from Covid and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and spring boosters to adults and vulnerable young people, as well as to catch up with other childhood immunisation programmes", Javid also said. Currently, there are five million children who are eligible for the low dosage COVID vaccine, after vulnerable teenagers with health conditions were also successfully vaccinated.Children aged 5-11 will be vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and the interval between the shots will be at least 12 weeks, which is a third of the usual interval for adults.
