International
BREAKING: Russia's Daniil Medvedev to 'Be Out' of Tennis Court for One-Two Months Over Hernia Operation
https://sputniknews.com/20220402/cannabis-bong-smoking-generates-more-fine-particulate-matter-than-cigarette-study-shows-1094420114.html
Cannabis Bong Smoking Generates More Fine Particulate Matter Than Cigarette, Study Shows
Cannabis Bong Smoking Generates More Fine Particulate Matter Than Cigarette, Study Shows
The study also warns that cannabis smoke “has several hundred toxic chemicals, carcinogens, and fine particulate matter, many at higher concentrations than... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-02T11:59+0000
2022-04-02T11:59+0000
tech
cannabis
smoking
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106941/61/1069416174_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_d0dc2762c89f4dc94cac7c37d13ec81c.jpg
A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California at Berkeley and published on the JAMA Network this week suggests that smoking a bong may produce much more second -hand smoke than smoking a cigarette.The study results show that “cannabis bong smoking in the home” produced four times greater concentrations of fine particulate matter than “cigarette or tobacco hookah (waterpipe) smoking”.She also noted that “there is a common misperception, among young adults at least, that secondhand cannabis smoke is safe” and that the study she co-authored with graduate researcher Patton Khuu Nguyen “shows that that’s not true”.The research states that, while 27 percent of young adults believe that exposure to secondhand cannabis smoke is safe, cannabis smoke “has several hundred toxic chemicals, carcinogens, and fine particulate matter, many at higher concentrations than tobacco smoke”.The study also observes that, while previous secondhand tobacco smoke research “demonstrate causal links to cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, preterm birth, and decreased immune function… these concerns have not translated to cannabis bong smoking”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/cannabis-industry-lobbies-dc-for-banking-access-to-reduce-robberies-1094062847.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106941/61/1069416174_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_1c360570eb456055baba746c7b764091.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, cannabis, smoking, study

Cannabis Bong Smoking Generates More Fine Particulate Matter Than Cigarette, Study Shows

11:59 GMT 02.04.2022
CC0 / / Cannabis
Cannabis - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The study also warns that cannabis smoke “has several hundred toxic chemicals, carcinogens, and fine particulate matter, many at higher concentrations than tobacco smoke”.
A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California at Berkeley and published on the JAMA Network this week suggests that smoking a bong may produce much more second -hand smoke than smoking a cigarette.
The study results show that “cannabis bong smoking in the home” produced four times greater concentrations of fine particulate matter than “cigarette or tobacco hookah (waterpipe) smoking”.
“The adverse health effects of particulate matter in secondhand tobacco smoke are well established, and they provide a context in which we should see these findings,” study co-author S. Katharine Hammond, a professor of environmental health sciences at UC Berkeley, said as quoted by the Los Angeles Times.
She also noted that “there is a common misperception, among young adults at least, that secondhand cannabis smoke is safe” and that the study she co-authored with graduate researcher Patton Khuu Nguyen “shows that that’s not true”.
Marijuana, Lucas Fonseca via Pexels - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
Cannabis Industry Lobbies DC for Banking Access to Reduce Robberies
21 March, 19:15 GMT
The research states that, while 27 percent of young adults believe that exposure to secondhand cannabis smoke is safe, cannabis smoke “has several hundred toxic chemicals, carcinogens, and fine particulate matter, many at higher concentrations than tobacco smoke”.
The study also observes that, while previous secondhand tobacco smoke research “demonstrate causal links to cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, preterm birth, and decreased immune function… these concerns have not translated to cannabis bong smoking”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала