Brisbane Broncos Reportedly Going to Offer Payne Haas Record-Breaking Contract

Brisbane Broncos Reportedly Going to Offer Payne Haas Record-Breaking Contract

Earlier, Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas’ management announced that they want their star client to be paid $1 million per season. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Brisbane Broncos, an Australian professional rugby team, want to retain Payne Haas, who plays for them at the prop position, by sealing a contract with him, implying the superstar will be paid around $1 million per season, the Courier Mail reported.According to News Corp, Haas’s new contract with the Broncos could be estimated to be around $5.85 million, and will include a sponsored car worth $25,000 per year.At the same time, some reports have suggested that Payne might not agree with the proposed deal as the 22-year-old star is in a legal dispute with his ex-manager Chris Orr, who drew up the new Broncos' contract.The Broncos are facing pressure to keep Haas as a number of clubs are reported to be interested in the superstar. The head Broncos coach, Kevin Walters, has expressed his confidence that Hass will stay with the club, noting that "everyone knows Payne and his value here to the club".

