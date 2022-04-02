https://sputniknews.com/20220402/blaze-at-somaliland-market-injures-dozens-of-people-destroys-hundreds-of-businesses---photo-video-1094428505.html

Blaze at Somaliland Market Injures Dozens of People, Destroys Hundreds of Businesses - Photo, Video

Blaze at Somaliland Market Injures Dozens of People, Destroys Hundreds of Businesses - Photo, Video

It presently remains unclear what prompted the Friday blaze to break out as officials continue to probe the incident. The fire, which brought so much... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T20:05+0000

2022-04-02T20:05+0000

2022-04-02T20:02+0000

somaliland

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094428703_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_34cf80b643a019799a37ffd3e9197602.jpg

At least two dozen people were injured and hundreds of businesses were destroyed in a massive fire that ripped through the Waheen market in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, local officials said. This market accommodated about 2,000 shops and was accounted for up to 50% of the city's economy, the local chamber of commerce said. The cause of the fire, which started on Friday and was contained early on Saturday, is yet unknown. Photos and videos of the devastating blaze have been shared on social media. Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi said the government would allocate $1 million to address the aftermath of the blaze. Somaliland is a breakaway republic of Somalia, in east Africa, which self-declared its independence in 1991.

somaliland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

somaliland, fire