Blaze at Somaliland Market Injures Dozens of People, Destroys Hundreds of Businesses - Photo, Video

02.04.2022
At least two dozen people were injured and hundreds of businesses were destroyed in a massive fire that ripped through the Waheen market in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, local officials said. This market accommodated about 2,000 shops and was accounted for up to 50% of the city's economy, the local chamber of commerce said. The cause of the fire, which started on Friday and was contained early on Saturday, is yet unknown. Photos and videos of the devastating blaze have been shared on social media. Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi said the government would allocate $1 million to address the aftermath of the blaze. Somaliland is a breakaway republic of Somalia, in east Africa, which self-declared its independence in 1991.
20:05 GMT 02.04.2022
© AP Photo / Brian IngangaWorkers offload goods from a docked ship at the seaport of Berbera in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, on Feb. 10, 2022.
Workers offload goods from a docked ship at the seaport of Berbera in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, on Feb. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
© AP Photo / Brian Inganga
Sofia Chegodaeva
It presently remains unclear what prompted the Friday blaze to break out as officials continue to probe the incident. The fire, which brought so much destruction to the local market, has since been contained.
At least two dozen people were injured and hundreds of businesses were destroyed in a massive fire that ripped through the Waheen market in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, local officials said.
This market accommodated about 2,000 shops and was accounted for up to 50% of the city's economy, the local chamber of commerce said.
The cause of the fire, which started on Friday and was contained early on Saturday, is yet unknown.
Photos and videos of the devastating blaze have been shared on social media.
Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi said the government would allocate $1 million to address the aftermath of the blaze. Somaliland is a breakaway republic of Somalia, in east Africa, which self-declared its independence in 1991.
