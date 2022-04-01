https://sputniknews.com/20220401/xi-tells-eu-to-treat-china-independently-as-west-pressures-beijing-to-denounce-ukraine-operation-1094406018.html

At a virtual summit with European Union leaders on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the political bloc should treat China “independently” instead of following Washington’s lead.Xi harkened back to his first visit to EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, eight years ago, when he suggested China and Europe “build a bridge of friendship and cooperation across the Eurasian continent.” He said that if anything, that vision has become all the more relevant amid current crises, including the situation in Ukraine and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.The 27-member bloc constitutes one-quarter of China’s foreign trade, and last year, China passed the US to become the EU’s biggest trading partner. However, the two economic superpowers have struggled to implement some of the principles outlined by Xi, butting heads in particular over China’s deradicalization program in Xinjiang, where Uyghur terrorist groups with bases in Afghanistan have staged attacks aimed at separating the province from China. EU sanctions against China have frustrated implementation of a massive investment deal, for example.Some EU politicians objected to the summit, which fell on April 1 - a Western holiday in which it’s common to play practical jokes or stage hoaxes to fool others.European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after the summit that he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had “called on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law.”Since the start of Russia’s special “neutralization” operation in Ukraine on February 24, the US in particular has tried to cast China as if it were party to the conflict, saying that a lack of a denunciation of the operation by Beijing was equivalent to giving approval. Washington has also claimed China had advance warning of the operation - a claim Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang tackled head-on in a Washington Post op-ed last month.However, Beijing has so far concentrated on criticizing NATO for provoking the conflict, calling the anti-Russian alliance an “outdated security concept” and denouncing Western sanctions against Russia as “getting more and more outrageous.” At the same time, China has supported negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the situation.“As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia develop bilateral relations following the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party. Both sides will continue to practice true multilateralism, stay committed to the vision of a multi-polar world, and work to promote democracy in international relations,” the spokesperson added.

