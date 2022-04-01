International
Will Smith Resigns From Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Over Chris Rock Slap- Report
The news comes days after the "Oscars slap" in which actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last weekend in response to a... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
Will Smith announced on Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He added in the announcement that he is open to accepting any consequences that Academy board members may feel is appropriate. "Change takes time," the actor wrote. "And I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."
22:55 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 23:15 GMT 01.04.2022)
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEFILE PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Being updated
The news comes days after the "Oscars slap" in which actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last weekend in response to a joke Rock made about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Rock made a "G.I. Jane" joke, referring to the movie in which Demi Moore played a woman with a shaved head.
Will Smith announced on Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He added in the announcement that he is open to accepting any consequences that Academy board members may feel is appropriate.
"Change takes time," the actor wrote. "And I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."
