Will Smith Resigns From Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Over Chris Rock Slap- Report

The news comes days after the "Oscars slap" in which actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last weekend in response to a... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T22:55+0000

2022-04-01T22:55+0000

2022-04-01T23:15+0000

will smith

news

oscars

chris rock

Will Smith announced on Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He added in the announcement that he is open to accepting any consequences that Academy board members may feel is appropriate. "Change takes time," the actor wrote. "And I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

will smith, news, oscars, chris rock