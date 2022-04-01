https://sputniknews.com/20220401/white-house-us-sending-kiev-equipment-to-deploy-in-event-of-chemical-biological-attack-1094407292.html

White House: US Sending Kiev Equipment to Deploy in Event of Chemical, Biological Attack

"The United States and members of the international community have, of course, repeatedly warned about the potential for Russia to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, and that Moscow is possibly planning a false flag operation," Psaki told a briefing. The press secretary added: "It does not compromise our domestic preparedness in any way shape or form … but we are providing it as we are providing a range of material and equipment."In the meantime, according to a Politico's report, the US was scrambling to give gas masks, hazmat suits, and other materials to Ukrainian citizens, acknowledging though that Kiev may transfer this protective gear to its troops.However, it is still reportedly unknown how much has already been given or how much the US plans to send in total.The personal protective equipment was reportedly provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services, with some of it allegedly coming from the Strategic National Stockpile.The supplies in question were said to be delivered to Ukraine's Ministry of Health, which requested aid from the US and its allies. Notably, however, it is then up to the Ukrainian ministry to decide whether or not to deliver the PPE to the country's military. And, according to the outlet's source, the Pentagon is also willing to help, but its role in the process is reported to be unclear.After an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24, US President Joe Biden said that the country along with its allies would "retaliate" if Russia decides to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, while the nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use. Later, however, the US military and intelligence officials said that there was no information that such attacks could take place in the near future. Russia has repeatedly categorically rejected Western statements about the alleged possibility of using chemical weapons.Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense held a presentation, in which it stated, citing obtained secret documents from biolabs in Ukraine, spent more than $200 million on the operations of those biological laboratories, which participated in the American military biological program and dealt, in particular, with plague and anthrax pathogens.A network of more than 30 biological laboratories have been created on Ukrainian soil, working in the interests of the Pentagon, said Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense troops. The general added that everything valuable for the continuation of the US military biological program has already been removed from Ukraine after the start of the Russian special military operation.In its turn, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that in connection with the facts of US military biological activities in Ukraine, Moscow reserves the right to resort to the launch of a consultation mechanism under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

ukraine

