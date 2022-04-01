WH Call Logs For 6 Jan Complete, Review Finds, as 7-Hour Gap Likely Due to 'Trump's Phone Habits'

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/wh-call-logs-for-6-jan-complete-review-finds-as-7-hour-gap-likely-due-to-trumps-phone-habits-1094395236.html

White House phone records turned over to the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riot at the Capitol by the National Archives are complete, according to an official review.The probe had been prompted by an earlier discovery of a mysterious gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in call logs on the day the US Capitol was breached by Trump's supporters, as Congress was certifying the Republican’s loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.The gap had triggered suspicion that Trump had been using back channels, or "burner" phones to avoid scrutiny, or that the logs were purposely suppressed, the Washington Post had reported. These allegations has been vehemently denied by Trump, who has issued a statement saying he has "no idea what a burner phone is", saying “to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”The missing calls may be explained by a habit the ex-POTUS had of having staff place calls for him, while in the Oval Office, using landlines or cell phones that were not recorded in the White House switchboard records, claimed sources cited by CNN.On the morning of 6 January, Donald Trump made calls through the switchboard from the White House residence, which were recorded in the logs, reported the outlet.After he had moved to the Oval Office, staff placed his calls, claim sources.Furthermore, calls placed to then-Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Lee and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among other publicly reported calls not recorded in the phone logs, have been corroborated by multiple sources who were with Trump and Pence.In March, the Select Committee filed court papers presenting what they believe is evidence that Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and others could potentially be charged with criminal offences, including obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the American people. The Committee argued there was enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading the US people about the outcome of the November 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.Donald Trump and numerous Republicans have slammed the work of the predominantly Democrat-run panel as a political theatre and a “witch hunt” conducted primarily by Democrats to prevent the former president and his allies from running for office.

