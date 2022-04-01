International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/wh-call-logs-for-6-jan-complete-review-finds-as-7-hour-gap-likely-due-to-trumps-phone-habits-1094395236.html
WH Call Logs For 6 Jan Complete, Review Finds, as 7-Hour Gap Likely Due to 'Trump's Phone Habits'
WH Call Logs For 6 Jan Complete, Review Finds, as 7-Hour Gap Likely Due to 'Trump's Phone Habits'
The US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riot at the US Capitol had earlier tried to determine if it received the full White House telephone... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T13:39+0000
2022-04-01T13:39+0000
us
donald trump
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106686/00/1066860086_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_15cdfed61b5f4a73f2dfa505319b1194.jpg
White House phone records turned over to the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riot at the Capitol by the National Archives are complete, according to an official review.The probe had been prompted by an earlier discovery of a mysterious gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in call logs on the day the US Capitol was breached by Trump's supporters, as Congress was certifying the Republican’s loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.The gap had triggered suspicion that Trump had been using back channels, or "burner" phones to avoid scrutiny, or that the logs were purposely suppressed, the Washington Post had reported. These allegations has been vehemently denied by Trump, who has issued a statement saying he has "no idea what a burner phone is", saying “to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”The missing calls may be explained by a habit the ex-POTUS had of having staff place calls for him, while in the Oval Office, using landlines or cell phones that were not recorded in the White House switchboard records, claimed sources cited by CNN.On the morning of 6 January, Donald Trump made calls through the switchboard from the White House residence, which were recorded in the logs, reported the outlet.After he had moved to the Oval Office, staff placed his calls, claim sources.Furthermore, calls placed to then-Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Lee and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among other publicly reported calls not recorded in the phone logs, have been corroborated by multiple sources who were with Trump and Pence.In March, the Select Committee filed court papers presenting what they believe is evidence that Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and others could potentially be charged with criminal offences, including obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the American people. The Committee argued there was enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading the US people about the outcome of the November 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.Donald Trump and numerous Republicans have slammed the work of the predominantly Democrat-run panel as a political theatre and a “witch hunt” conducted primarily by Democrats to prevent the former president and his allies from running for office.
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-judge-says-trump-likely-committed-obstruction-of-congress-on-6-january-2021-1094269113.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/doj-jan-6-probe-reportedly-expands-beyond-storming-of-capitol-to-examine-preceding-pro-trump-rally-1094349263.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106686/00/1066860086_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_3af6af44f0d637be4a1e4fcc4be4ac90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, us capitol

WH Call Logs For 6 Jan Complete, Review Finds, as 7-Hour Gap Likely Due to 'Trump's Phone Habits'

13:39 GMT 01.04.2022
CC0 / The White House / President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).
President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
CC0 / The White House /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riot at the US Capitol had earlier tried to determine if it received the full White House telephone logs that the National Archives turned over after an almost seven-hour gap was reportedly discovered, with no record of calls made or received by then-President Donald Trump.
White House phone records turned over to the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riot at the Capitol by the National Archives are complete, according to an official review.
The probe had been prompted by an earlier discovery of a mysterious gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in call logs on the day the US Capitol was breached by Trump's supporters, as Congress was certifying the Republican’s loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.
The gap had triggered suspicion that Trump had been using back channels, or "burner" phones to avoid scrutiny, or that the logs were purposely suppressed, the Washington Post had reported. These allegations has been vehemently denied by Trump, who has issued a statement saying he has "no idea what a burner phone is", saying “to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”
The missing calls may be explained by a habit the ex-POTUS had of having staff place calls for him, while in the Oval Office, using landlines or cell phones that were not recorded in the White House switchboard records, claimed sources cited by CNN.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on 6 January 2021
28 March, 16:59 GMT
On the morning of 6 January, Donald Trump made calls through the switchboard from the White House residence, which were recorded in the logs, reported the outlet.
After he had moved to the Oval Office, staff placed his calls, claim sources.
Furthermore, calls placed to then-Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Lee and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among other publicly reported calls not recorded in the phone logs, have been corroborated by multiple sources who were with Trump and Pence.
The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
DOJ Jan. 6 Probe Reportedly Expands Beyond Storming of Capitol to Examine Preceding Pro-Trump Rally
Yesterday, 08:14 GMT
In March, the Select Committee filed court papers presenting what they believe is evidence that Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and others could potentially be charged with criminal offences, including obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the American people. The Committee argued there was enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading the US people about the outcome of the November 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.
Donald Trump and numerous Republicans have slammed the work of the predominantly Democrat-run panel as a political theatre and a “witch hunt” conducted primarily by Democrats to prevent the former president and his allies from running for office.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала