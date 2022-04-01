International
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars Goes Viral
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars Goes Viral
06:51 GMT 01.04.2022
Comedian Chris Rock made headlines after getting slapped by actor Will Smith for mocking his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards. This sparked off a massive social media uproar as netizens slammed Smith's behaviour and the Academy itself called for a probe into the incident.
A new video is now going viral on social media in which actress Jada Pinkett Smith is seen laughing after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.
Reacting to Smith's slap, Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me!” To this, Jade can be seen tilting her head forward with laughter. The rest of the audience also broke into laughter.
However, when Smith returned to his seat next to Jada and shouted at Rock, saying "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!", Jada can be seen sitting watching the whole incident.
The video clip, which was recorded by an audience sitting two rows behind the stage, has taken the internet by storm, with some netizens slamming Jada for laughing off the incident and not doing anything to stop Smith and calm him down.
During the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Oscar presenter Chris Rock took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith over her hair loss, referencing the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane', in which actress Demi Moore appears with a shaved head.
He said that Jada Smith was starring in 'G.I. Jane 2' because of her bald head, incensing the Fresh Prince.
Jada Smith had to shave her head last year due to her medical condition, called alopecia areata, which causes acute hair loss.
But her husband Will Smith going on stage and slapping Rock in front of the audience for the remarks sparked off a massive social media uproar, as netizens slammed Smith's behaviour, for which he later apologised.
The Academy has also called for a probe of this incident to take strict action against him.
