US Scraps Minuteman III Test After Launch Initially Postponed Over Russia Nuclear Tensions

While Russia's massive nuclear arsenal remains on high alert, Moscow has asserted it would only use the highly destructive weapons if the country's existence... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

The United States has decided to cancel a previously postponed test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as tensions with the Russia Federation remain high, the US Air Force confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.The US has not yet raised its own nuclear alert status, saying it sees no signs Russia is likely to use a nuclear weapon.The US regularly fires several Minuteman missiles each year without their normal load of nuclear warheads in order to test the aging rocket's launch, flight and guidance systems. The missiles typically launch from the US West Coast and land in Kwajalein Atoll, thousands of miles away in the South Pacific. The missiles have been the basis of the US' land-based nuclear deterrent since 1970, and their replacement, the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent, is expected to begin replacing them by 2030.

