International
BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Workers in New York Declare Victory in Union Drive
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/us-house-votes-to-decriminalise-marijuana-1094402346.html
US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana
US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T16:50+0000
2022-04-01T16:50+0000
us
us house of representatives
decriminalization
decriminalisation of drugs
marijuana
cannabis
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080983685_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_08a01616dc7e0a785922e337f6aecf21.jpg
The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines. Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080983685_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae50adf464acb352dda59010b4c1b5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us house of representatives, decriminalization, decriminalisation of drugs, marijuana, cannabis, drugs

US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana

16:50 GMT 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hans PenninkThis Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y.
This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hans Pennink
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances.
The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines. Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.
In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала