https://sputniknews.com/20220401/us-house-votes-to-decriminalise-marijuana-1094402346.html
US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana
US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T16:50+0000
2022-04-01T16:50+0000
2022-04-01T16:50+0000
us
us house of representatives
decriminalization
decriminalisation of drugs
marijuana
cannabis
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080983685_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_08a01616dc7e0a785922e337f6aecf21.jpg
The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines. Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080983685_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae50adf464acb352dda59010b4c1b5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us house of representatives, decriminalization, decriminalisation of drugs, marijuana, cannabis, drugs
US House Votes to Decriminalise Marijuana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances.
The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines. Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.
In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.