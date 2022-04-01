https://sputniknews.com/20220401/us-adds-431000-jobs-in-march-unemployment-rate-at-36-1094395589.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists' expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6%...
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labour Department said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to expand by 490,000 in March from a growth of 678,000 in February.
US Adds 431,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate at 3.6%
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists’ expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6% from a previous 3.8%, Labour Department data showed on Friday.
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labour Department said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.
Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to expand by 490,000 in March from a growth of 678,000 in February.