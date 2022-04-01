International
US Adds 431,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate at 3.6%
US Adds 431,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate at 3.6%
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists' expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6%
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labour Department said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to expand by 490,000 in March from a growth of 678,000 in February.
13:36 GMT 01.04.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYSignage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US employers added 431,000 jobs in March, some 12% lower than economists’ expectations, but the jobless rate still moved down to 3.6% from a previous 3.8%, Labour Department data showed on Friday.
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labour Department said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.
Economists polled by US media had forecast jobs to expand by 490,000 in March from a growth of 678,000 in February.
