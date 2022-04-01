International
Two KT-1 Trainer Jets Collide Mid-Air - South Korean Air Force
Two KT-1 Trainer Jets Collide Mid-Air - South Korean Air Force
Two South Korean Air Force KT-1 trainer jets crashed in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T05:35+0000
2022-04-01T06:01+0000
asia & pacific
south korea
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/24/1064532442_0:40:2001:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_98c8e44d7735138b9f426560c106c011.jpg
South Korea's air force said that two KT-1 trainer jets collided with each other in mid-air.According to Yonhap News Agency, the planes crashed in a rice paddy, leaving three pilots dead and another seriously injured. Over 30 firefighters and two helicopters are at the site of the crash, according to reports.Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.The KT-1 training aircraft was developed by KAI for the South Korean Air Force. This is the first aircraft for military purposes to have been completely produced in South Korea.
south korea
asia & pacific, south korea

Two KT-1 Trainer Jets Collide Mid-Air - South Korean Air Force

05:35 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 06:01 GMT 01.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Two South Korean Air Force KT-1 trainer jets crashed in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul.
South Korea's air force said that two KT-1 trainer jets collided with each other in mid-air.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the planes crashed in a rice paddy, leaving three pilots dead and another seriously injured. Over 30 firefighters and two helicopters are at the site of the crash, according to reports.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
The KT-1 training aircraft was developed by KAI for the South Korean Air Force. This is the first aircraft for military purposes to have been completely produced in South Korea.
