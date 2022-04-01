https://sputniknews.com/20220401/texas-man-arrested-after-leaving-sons-corpse-inside-his-kitchen-for-nearly-4-years-1094376307.html

Texas Man Arrested After Leaving Son’s Corpse Inside His Kitchen for Nearly 4 Years

A Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse on Wednesday after he left his son’s rotting remains in his kitchen for four years. Police are currently investigating his son’s cause of death.The New Boston Police Department detailed Wednesday that David McMichael, 67, had been arrested after the discovery was in his home in New Boston, about 150 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas. Police had been called by other family members to perform a welfare check on McMichael’s son, Jason.Upon arriving at the New Boston home, McMichael relayed to police that he knew they were at the scene because he had his son’s body in his kitchen, adding that he had died in May 2018. Police then discovered Jason’s skeletal remains and determined that they “possibly” belonged to Jason McMichael.Jason’s father was then taken into custody by Bi-State Jail for abuse of a corpse.Hines, who ended the social media post by writing, “Rest in Love cuz Jason McMichael”, also said that Jason’s death was “more than likely” due to natural causes as Jason was handicap and needed to be cared for 24/7. Hines writes: “he wasn’t expected to even live long as he did, he lived to his 40s.”In the comment section of the same Facebook post, a woman named Connie Runnels Robinson said that “in 2016 David shut himself off from EVERYONE” following the death of his wife. She says the claim that the two men were seen together outside their home in 2020 is “not true.”She then went on to explain that she was “actually the one that went out and talked to David” after that she got him to “tell me where Jason was” prompting her to call the police. Robinson also believes Jason died of natural causes, and that his father, David, failed to report his death.The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

