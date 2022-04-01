International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/swedish-basket-star-suspended-from-national-team-for-joining-russian-club-1094382248.html
Swedish Basket Star Suspended From National Team for Joining Russian Club
Swedish Basket Star Suspended From National Team for Joining Russian Club
Following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, numerous sports federations have shunned Moscow, refusing Russian participants the opportunity to compete in... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T07:33+0000
2022-04-01T07:33+0000
situation in ukraine
sport
sweden
russia
ukraine
basketball
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094382537_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69c9c2f80b5c3c6b39c0d5fb9f814962.jpg
The Swedish Basketball Association has decided to suspend its star player Jonas Jerebko from the national team. The reason is that he signed a contract with the Russian club CSKA Moscow, a two-time winner of the EuroLeague.“It is an honour to play for such a historic club as CSKA,” Jerebko said in an official statement, commenting on his transfer, which was made public earlier this week.The Swedish basketball authorities responded by removing Jerebko, who has played a total of ten seasons in the NBA, from the national team.The news of the transfer one month after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine was met with widespread criticism in Jerebko's home country of Sweden. Besides the suspension from the national squad, at least one of his main sponsors terminated his contract.Sports expert Nick Rajacic at the national broadcaster SVT called Jerebko's transfer “tone-deaf”, suggesting that it would permanently damage his “otherwise spotless” legacy.In 2007, 35-year-old Jerebko, the son of former Syracuse forward Russian-American Chris Jerebko, who played professionally in Sweden and settled in the country, became the second Swedish-born basketball player to be selected in the NBA draft. During his decade-long stint with the NBA, Jerebko played with four different teams, the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors. Most recently Jerebko played for the Russian club Khimki, where he spent two seasons.Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, aimed to demilitarise the country following calls for help from the newly-recognised Donbass republics amid increasing attacks from Kiev, Russian teams and individual athletes were banned from a plethora of sports, competitions and tournaments, despite long-standing claims that sporting life is above politics and that uniting nations is one of its key values. Furthermore, many foreign athletes have chosen to leave their Russian clubs of their own accord as a token of moral outrage. At some events, including the Wimbledon tournament, Russian and Belarusian tennis stars must sign declaration forms distancing themselves from Vladimir Putin and acknowledging they don't support the authorities, or receive any assistance from them, if they wish to play.
sweden
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094382537_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef31e2305bbc3a9d7fb2710cac895996.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sweden, russia, ukraine, basketball

Swedish Basket Star Suspended From National Team for Joining Russian Club

07:33 GMT 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Kenan AsyaliSweden's Jonas Jerebko shoots the ball during a Eurobasket 2022 Group D, qualifier basketball match between Turkey and Sweden, in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Sweden's Jonas Jerebko shoots the ball during a Eurobasket 2022 Group D, qualifier basketball match between Turkey and Sweden, in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Kenan Asyali
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, numerous sports federations have shunned Moscow, refusing Russian participants the opportunity to compete in international events. Many foreign athletes have chosen to leave their Russian clubs. Swedish basketball star Jonas Jerebko has landed in hot water for doing the opposite.
The Swedish Basketball Association has decided to suspend its star player Jonas Jerebko from the national team. The reason is that he signed a contract with the Russian club CSKA Moscow, a two-time winner of the EuroLeague.
“It is an honour to play for such a historic club as CSKA,” Jerebko said in an official statement, commenting on his transfer, which was made public earlier this week.
The Swedish basketball authorities responded by removing Jerebko, who has played a total of ten seasons in the NBA, from the national team.

“Fredrik Joulamo, Secretary General of the Swedish Basketball Association, has spoken with Jonas Jerebko about his choice to play in Russia and pointed out how it directly conflicts with Swedish Basketball's values ​​and our clear stance on the Russian issue,” the association said in a press release. “After this dialog, we have unfortunately been forced to state that there are no conditions under which Jonas Jerebko may represent a Swedish national basketball team.”

The news of the transfer one month after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine was met with widespread criticism in Jerebko's home country of Sweden. Besides the suspension from the national squad, at least one of his main sponsors terminated his contract.
Sports expert Nick Rajacic at the national broadcaster SVT called Jerebko's transfer “tone-deaf”, suggesting that it would permanently damage his “otherwise spotless” legacy.
In 2007, 35-year-old Jerebko, the son of former Syracuse forward Russian-American Chris Jerebko, who played professionally in Sweden and settled in the country, became the second Swedish-born basketball player to be selected in the NBA draft. During his decade-long stint with the NBA, Jerebko played with four different teams, the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors. Most recently Jerebko played for the Russian club Khimki, where he spent two seasons.
Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, aimed to demilitarise the country following calls for help from the newly-recognised Donbass republics amid increasing attacks from Kiev, Russian teams and individual athletes were banned from a plethora of sports, competitions and tournaments, despite long-standing claims that sporting life is above politics and that uniting nations is one of its key values. Furthermore, many foreign athletes have chosen to leave their Russian clubs of their own accord as a token of moral outrage. At some events, including the Wimbledon tournament, Russian and Belarusian tennis stars must sign declaration forms distancing themselves from Vladimir Putin and acknowledging they don't support the authorities, or receive any assistance from them, if they wish to play.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала