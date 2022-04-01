https://sputniknews.com/20220401/slimate-activists-block-oil-terminals-across-uk-in-protest-against-fossil-fuels-use-1094388312.html

Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use

Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use

LONDON (Sputnik) – Hundreds of climate activists have blocked access roads to 10 oil terminals across the UK in protest against the use of fossil fuels and to... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T10:04+0000

2022-04-01T10:04+0000

2022-04-01T10:04+0000

uk

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094388272_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55ca0216d381d3d8ed30428fa9bf3ba0.jpg

"Hundreds of supporters of #JustStopOil have blocked key oil terminals at 10 sites across the country with potential on fuel supplies to London and the South East," the group tweeted.Just Stop Oil also posted images of people sitting at the entrance of oil terminals and on top of tankers in Essex, Birmingham and Southampton.Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and other environmental campaign groups said that they supported the protest and had asked their activists to join it.Police departments from Essex and Birmingham have confirmed that they are dealing with incidents at different sites. At least six people have been arrested at one of the protests.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, oil