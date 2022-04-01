International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/slimate-activists-block-oil-terminals-across-uk-in-protest-against-fossil-fuels-use-1094388312.html
Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use
Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use
LONDON (Sputnik) – Hundreds of climate activists have blocked access roads to 10 oil terminals across the UK in protest against the use of fossil fuels and to... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T10:04+0000
2022-04-01T10:04+0000
uk
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094388272_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55ca0216d381d3d8ed30428fa9bf3ba0.jpg
"Hundreds of supporters of #JustStopOil have blocked key oil terminals at 10 sites across the country with potential on fuel supplies to London and the South East," the group tweeted.Just Stop Oil also posted images of people sitting at the entrance of oil terminals and on top of tankers in Essex, Birmingham and Southampton.Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and other environmental campaign groups said that they supported the protest and had asked their activists to join it.Police departments from Essex and Birmingham have confirmed that they are dealing with incidents at different sites. At least six people have been arrested at one of the protests.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094388272_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_521673fa363e88e3d7a19cce1e53b5ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, oil

Сlimate Activists Block Oil Terminals Across UK in Protest Against Fossil Fuels Use

10:04 GMT 01.04.2022
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEYExtinction Rebellion activists hang a sign on a storage tank at Esso West London Terminal, in Staines, Britain April 1, 2022
Extinction Rebellion activists hang a sign on a storage tank at Esso West London Terminal, in Staines, Britain April 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
LONDON (Sputnik) – Hundreds of climate activists have blocked access roads to 10 oil terminals across the UK in protest against the use of fossil fuels and to call on the government to stop any expansion of oil and gas production, the Just Stop Oil environmental group said on Friday.
"Hundreds of supporters of #JustStopOil have blocked key oil terminals at 10 sites across the country with potential on fuel supplies to London and the South East," the group tweeted.
Just Stop Oil also posted images of people sitting at the entrance of oil terminals and on top of tankers in Essex, Birmingham and Southampton.
Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and other environmental campaign groups said that they supported the protest and had asked their activists to join it.
Police departments from Essex and Birmingham have confirmed that they are dealing with incidents at different sites. At least six people have been arrested at one of the protests.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала