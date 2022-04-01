International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/serbian-coal-mine-collapse-kills-8-workers-injures-20-others--doctors-1094382969.html
Serbian Coal Mine Collapse Kills 8 Workers, Injures 20 Others – Doctors
Serbian Coal Mine Collapse Kills 8 Workers, Injures 20 Others – Doctors
Eight miners were killed and 20 more were injured in an accident at the Soko mine in Serbia near the town of Soko Banya, according to Serbian national... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
The collapse occurred at a coal mine near the town of Soko Banya in southern Serbia."Eight miners were killed, about 20 sustained injuries, mostly light. Nearby medical centres sent their teams to help, the injured were taken to the hospital in the town of Aleksinac," the doctor told the Radio Television of Serbia broadcaster.Several ambulances are said to have arrived at the scene. According to the Serbian Vecernje Novosti media outlet, 20 people remain in the mine; 10 more have already been brought to the surface. The cause of the collapse, presumably, was a methane explosion, according to reports.
07:18 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 01.04.2022)
Eight miners were killed and 20 more were injured in an accident at the Soko mine in Serbia near the town of Soko Banya, according to Serbian national television citing a Aleksinac state-funded health centre head.
The collapse occurred at a coal mine near the town of Soko Banya in southern Serbia.
"Eight miners were killed, about 20 sustained injuries, mostly light. Nearby medical centres sent their teams to help, the injured were taken to the hospital in the town of Aleksinac," the doctor told the Radio Television of Serbia broadcaster.
Several ambulances are said to have arrived at the scene.
According to the Serbian Vecernje Novosti media outlet, 20 people remain in the mine; 10 more have already been brought to the surface.
The cause of the collapse, presumably, was a methane explosion, according to reports.
