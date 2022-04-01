https://sputniknews.com/20220401/sanctions-backfire-as-russian-economy-booms-1094374799.html
Sanctions Backfire as Russian Economy Booms
Sanctions Backfire as Russian Economy Booms
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how the US weaponized Ukraine and made them a target, the moral double... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sanctions Backfire as Russian Economy Booms
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how the U.S. weaponized Ukraine and made them a target, the moral double standard the West uses when accepting refugees, how Russia was able to come out on top in economic warfare, and the history of Ukraine's slimey bureaucracy.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | How the U.S. Weaponized UkraineMohammed Marandi - Professor | The West's Latest Refugee CrazeDavid Tawil - Economist | Sanctions Backfire As Russian Economy BoomsGeorge Eliason - Journalist | Flagrant Human Rights Abuses by Ukraine's Neo-Fascist Azov BattalionIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to weigh reports that Russia is drafting 135,000 men to fight abroad and Ukraine's weaponization as more information about US - funded biolabs come to light. We were also joined by Mohammed Marandi to talk about the moral double standard the West uses to accept refugees and which country bears responsibility for displaced Ukrainians.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on how Russia leveraged sanctions and a weak ruble in their favor, the shifting global economic hierarchy, and if cryptocurrency is the future for countries fighting aggressive sanctions.In the third hour, George Eliason joined the conversation to talk about horrific human rights abuses by the neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighting for Ukraine and how vulnerable men were persuaded to Nazism after the 2014 Euromaidan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sanctions Backfire as Russian Economy Booms
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how the US weaponized Ukraine and made them a target, the moral double standard the West uses when accepting refugees, how Russia was able to come out on top in economic warfare, and the history of Ukraine's slimey bureaucracy.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | How the U.S. Weaponized Ukraine
Mohammed Marandi - Professor | The West's Latest Refugee Craze
David Tawil - Economist | Sanctions Backfire As Russian Economy Booms
George Eliason - Journalist | Flagrant Human Rights Abuses by Ukraine's Neo-Fascist Azov Battalion
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to weigh reports that Russia is drafting 135,000 men to fight abroad and Ukraine's weaponization as more information about US - funded biolabs come to light. We were also joined by Mohammed Marandi to talk about the moral double standard the West uses to accept refugees and which country bears responsibility for displaced Ukrainians.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on how Russia leveraged sanctions and a weak ruble in their favor, the shifting global economic hierarchy, and if cryptocurrency is the future for countries fighting aggressive sanctions.
In the third hour, George Eliason joined the conversation to talk about horrific human rights abuses by the neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighting for Ukraine and how vulnerable men were persuaded to Nazism after the 2014 Euromaidan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.