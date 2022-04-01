International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-1094391333.html
President Vladimr Putin's meeting with Russia's Security Council comes as Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 37th day.
vladimir putin
russia
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a virtual meeting with Security Council members on Friday, 1 April. Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country. The Defence Ministry has stressed that the first phase of the operation has been completed successfully, and now it's moving to the second phase: liberating the Donbass republics. The West has responded to the Russian operation with a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, including freezing $300 billion of Russia's $640-billion gold and currency reserves. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
vladimir putin, russia, видео

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council

12:30 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 01.04.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© Sputnik / Andrey Gorshkov
/
President Vladimr Putin's meeting with Russia's Security Council comes as Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 37th day.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a virtual meeting with Security Council members on Friday, 1 April.
Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country. The Defence Ministry has stressed that the first phase of the operation has been completed successfully, and now it's moving to the second phase: liberating the Donbass republics.
The West has responded to the Russian operation with a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, including freezing $300 billion of Russia's $640-billion gold and currency reserves.
