https://sputniknews.com/20220401/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-1094391333.html

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council

President Vladimr Putin's meeting with Russia's Security Council comes as Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 37th day. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T12:30+0000

2022-04-01T12:30+0000

2022-04-01T12:31+0000

vladimir putin

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752980_0:0:2816:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_950963e4a8bb7744ab3de5dccb34e15d.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a virtual meeting with Security Council members on Friday, 1 April. Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country. The Defence Ministry has stressed that the first phase of the operation has been completed successfully, and now it's moving to the second phase: liberating the Donbass republics. The West has responded to the Russian operation with a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, including freezing $300 billion of Russia's $640-billion gold and currency reserves. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin holds meeting with Security Council members Putin holds meeting with Security Council members 2022-04-01T12:30+0000 true PT4M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, russia, видео