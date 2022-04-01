https://sputniknews.com/20220401/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-1094391333.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council
President Vladimr Putin's meeting with Russia's Security Council comes as Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 37th day. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a virtual meeting with Security Council members on Friday, 1 April. Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country. The Defence Ministry has stressed that the first phase of the operation has been completed successfully, and now it's moving to the second phase: liberating the Donbass republics. The West has responded to the Russian operation with a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, including freezing $300 billion of Russia's $640-billion gold and currency reserves. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
12:30 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 01.04.2022)
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a virtual meeting with Security Council members on Friday, 1 April.
Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country. The Defence Ministry has stressed that the first phase of the operation has been completed successfully, and now it's moving to the second phase: liberating the Donbass republics.
The West has responded to the Russian operation with a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, including freezing $300 billion of Russia's $640-billion gold and currency reserves.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.